In recent years, nobody has had more accurate mock drafts than Peter Schrager of ESPN (yes, he left the NFL Network a few weeks ago). He has been scarily precise with his first-round mocks, even last year, having Miami drafting Chop Robinson in Round 1 when few people had that happening. Today, he released his only mock draft, and with it, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #13: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

“Graham has been viewed as a likely top-five pick for the past few months, and he could still go there. If he falls to No. 11, this is a nice win for Miami, who would be getting a Day 1 culture-changer and a can’t-miss prospect at No. 13.”

Overview

Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front.

Strengths