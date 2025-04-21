The team at PFF released a complete 7-round mock draft, and this is one of the more WILD MOCK DRAFTS I have seen this year. It has Miami doing a few things that I am not sure are realistic, but are sure fun to ponder and think about. They have Miami making two trades during draft weekend, one involving Tyreek Hill.
Trade #1: Miami sends Tyreek Hill to Houston for Pick #79
Trade #2: Miami sends pick #79 they got from Houston along with pick #150 to Minnesota for Pick #71 in Round 3
Round 1, Pick #13: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise St
“Miami goes “best player available” and lands a top-five prospect. The team has more pressing needs, but it’s hard to argue against drafting one of the top running back prospects of the past decade. Jeanty broke an incredible 325 tackles in three years at Boise State. He will fuel a culture change and allow De’Von Achane to work more as a receiver.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent.
Strengths
- Runs low to the ground with a wide base, fast feet and good vision.
- Trusts play design and won’t come off the track without reason.
- Picks up momentum and danger with every step he takes.
- Instant burst limits time for defenders to read and react.
- Creates yardage with a rare trio of wiggle, power and speed.
- Rockets past contain, around the corner and into space.
- Had runs of 50-plus yards in nine of his 14 games in 2024.
- Thwarts tacklers and re-ignites the run with contact balance and leg drive.
- Taps the gas and skips past tacklers in short spaces when needed.
- Plays fast and maintains his pace through cuts and change of direction.
- Consistently creates magic with cutbacks as a zone runner.
Weaknesses
- 2024 workload bordered on the absurd, with 374 carries, including 279 over the final nine games.
- Tight hips limit ability to make sharp, downhill cuts.
- Might need to gear it down a hair to allow blocks to develop.
- Fumble-prone once defenders start badgering the football.
- Inconsistent mirror with wide hands in protection.
Round 2, Pick #48: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St
“Donovan Jackson finished 2024 at left tackle but would slot in as a Day 1 starter at left guard for the Dolphins. He’s a natural fit for Mike McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme and offers valuable versatility — with the ability to step in at tackle if second-year starter Patrick Paul falters. Over the past three seasons, Jackson allowed one or fewer pressures in a game 29 times.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-framed three-year starter with core power and leg drive to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. He can stick and sustain in-line or on the second level and is a plus finisher. Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker. He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard.
Strengths
- Guard prototype with thick chest, broad hips, long arms and big hands.
- Able to punch and stay clinched from a distance.
- Uses core power, hip flexion and hand resets to thwart bull rush.
- Uses length and upper-body power to thump gap shooters.
- Displays above average “hit and stick” for longer sustain.
- Strain and leg drive to push double-team blocks vertically.
- Moves fluidly and with good acceleration for stretch blocks and pulls.
- He looks for physical block finishes once he’s locked in.
Weaknesses
- Wide protection hands leave his frame wide open.
- Forward lean diminishes ability to widen and defend his edges.
- Below-average agility and lateral quickness in recovery mode.
- Quicker defenders can beat him with quick wins heads-up.
- Becomes hurried getting off secure block and up to linebacker.
Round 3, Pick #71: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season. Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground. He can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.
Strengths
- Gets across the full field of progressions when he needs to.
- Pretty good situational decision-maker on third downs.
- Throws with adequate accuracy and drive velocity between the hashes.
- Recognizes potential trouble and gets away from it.
- Beats man coverage when making predetermined throws.
- Very accurate with his back-shoulder fades.
- Runs with early acceleration and vision in the open field.
- Uses altered snap counts to draw defense into committing pre-snap penalties.
Weaknesses
- Deep zone coverages slowed his momentum and consistency.
- Has room for improvement with anticipatory throws versus zone.
- Lazy footwork forces him into muscled throws at times.
- Displayed inconsistencies with decisiveness in his reads.
- Lacks delivery quickness to afford getting behind on progressions.
- Throws feel very labored when he’s forced to work off-platform.
- Deep throws lack energy and force receivers to break stride.
Round 3, Pick #98: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
“Farmer adds some much-needed interior defensive line depth for a team that doesn’t have much behind Zach Sieler following Calais Campbell‘s departure. He was a productive player at Florida State, generating 46 pressures and 13 sacks over the past two seasons.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-shouldered interior defender worth consideration as a 3-4 end or a 4-3 interior lineman. Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket. He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack. There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential.
Strengths
- Pro frame with broad chest, proportional thickness and long arms.
- Size and strength to muddy the middle as a static space-eater.
- Gets off the ball and into blocks with good pad level as a run defender.
- Has the tools and traits to become a much better two-gapper.
- Creates early rush separation with heavy knock-back blows.
- Able to unearth guard’s anchor resets with extended bull rush.
Weaknesses
- Below-average first-step quickness.
- Consistently beaten to the spot by lateral blockers.
- Tight ankles limit anchor effectiveness against double teams.
- Unable to maintain gap integrity when engaging zone blocks.
- Lethargic to shed and tackle in his gaps.
- Lacks foot quickness to beat protection on the edges.
Round 4, Pick #116: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
NFL.com Draft Profile
The only things keeping Bowman from a higher grade is a lack of NFL size and his inconsistencies as a tackler. He’s fluid and athletic to man up over the slot. He’s meddlesome to float around looking for playmaking opportunities in zone coverage. He’ll struggle matching on big bodies and will get beat on jump balls downfield. He loves to rocket downhill to support the run but he lacks stopping power and will miss his share of tackles. His size and tackling inconsistency might be a concern for some teams, but he’s too instinctive and versatile to overlook as a safety/corner hybrid with starting talent.
Strengths
- Instinctive and opportunistic with 11 career interceptions, including three returned for scores.
- Versatility to move around in a variety of coverages.
- Speed and quickness allows for more pre-snap disguises.
- Above-average recognition and eye balance in all forms of zone.
- Hips and feet for smooth transitions in man coverage from the slot.
- Determined to pull free from blocks and make tackles.
- Instant diagnosis and trigger to meet run plays near the line.
Weaknesses
- Lacks height and weight associated with the safety spot.
- Can get big-bodied by receivers posting him up.
- Tall targets can play over the top of him on jump balls.
- Active in run support but results are uneven.
- Comes in hot and fails to break down as an open-field tackler.
- Drag-down tackler lacking functional play strength as a solo stopper.
Round 4, Pick #135: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Riley’s performance took a dip in 2024 but his tape shows the same strengths and weaknesses from the year prior. The ball production looks nice, but his indecisiveness and lack of awareness cause inconsistencies from zone and off-man coverage. He’s competitive with good make-up speed and the athleticism to improve his coverage squeeze if he takes the coaching. Riley needs to become more reliable in run support for teams to trust him as a nickel defender. The sixth-year senior clearly has play traits that work in his favor, but he must learn to play with quicker eyes and better focus to become more than a quality backup with inside/outside potential.
Strengths
- Has hips to hit coverage transitions with fluidity.
- Nimble feet to hound the early stages of the route from press.
- Adequate understanding of coverage leverage from pedal or shuffle.
- Plays with willingness to overlap coverage areas from zone.
- Good focus with soft hands when making a play on the ball.
- High school sprinter with above-average recovery speed.
Weaknesses
- Lack of play strength shows up in press and at the top of the route.
- Coverage can be passive, allowing unsupervised route breaks.
- Below-average vision and response timing from zone.
- Tendency to take indecisive angles when playing the throw.
- Average plant-and-drive burst from the top of his drop.
- Too content diving low near the ankles against the run.
Round 5, Pick #155: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Combination tight end who came back strong from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and got better and more productive as the season progressed. Evans is willing as a blocker and has the size to help in that area, but he would be more consistent with better pad level and strain to finish what he starts. He catches passes aligning in-line or from the slot and frames up defenders to create catch space when contested. He has good ball skills and put a couple of spectacular catches on tape, but he will lose effectiveness beyond the second level. Evans’ size and dual-capacity ability on all three downs gives him a chance to become a starter with average catch production.
Strengths
- Adequate acceleration out of stems and break points.
- Willing to get rough with handsy coverage at the top of the route.
- Uses frame and hand strength to win when contested.
- Hands-catcher with quality radius to bring in tough grabs.
- Good size with adequate play strength as a run blocker.
- Latches into defender’s pads with strong hands.
- Shows ability to seal the edge for stretches and counters.
Weaknesses
- Too easily slowed by press and early redirection.
- Tight hips cause route drift out of turns.
- Below-average threat to add yards after catch.
- Needs to guard against overstepping block fits in-line.
- Average strain and finish against players his size.
- Suffered a broken foot in 2022 and a torn ACL in 2023.
Round 7, Pick #224: Cam Horsley, DL, Boston College
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Horsley offers the power and the athleticism to play either tackle spot in an even front. He has adequate first-step quickness and gets into blocks with a consistent base and solid anchor. He plays with better control and consistency as a press-and-read defender than he does as a one-gapping penetrator. He needs to improve his technique against move-blocking schemes to maintain gap integrity. He’s active and productive as a tackler but is below average as a rush option. Horsley could become a solid backup as a Day 3 selection.
Strengths
- Good combination of size and athleticism.
- Gets off the ball and into blocks with good initial violence.
- Base is wide and strong, creating a quality anchor at the point.
- Productive tackler with short-area quickness and agility.
- Can be effective as a move rusher on tackle/tackle twists.
- Long-arms protection back into the pocket as a bull-rusher.
Weaknesses
- Average contact balance when opponents land first.
- Needs to scrape with square hips and pads on stretch plays.
- Lacks control and balance when penetrating into gaps.
- Below-average hand usage to set up his pass rush.
- Too much push and not enough counters.
Round 7, Pick #231: Traeshon Holden, WR, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Inside/outside wide receiver with height, weight and length but missing ideal speed. Holden’s high-knee action in his take-off is unmistakable and he gets into routes with urgency. He’s a ready-made zone-beater with above-average play strength and feel for space. He’s capable of running a full route tree but will have issues getting off press and slipping man coverage. The tape doesn’t stand out, but his physicality and willingness as a run blocker is a differentiator that could help his cause.
Strengths
- Touchdown-maker who averaged a TD grab for every 7.1 catches.
- Possesses crafty elements in his route running.
- Good spatial awareness as a zone target.
- Catches with quick pluck-and-tuck to put it away.
- Has footwork to stutter and sharply change direction.
- Gets after it as a run blocker.
Weaknesses
- Struggled to elude press coverage against Penn State.
- Top-heavy with a lack of burst coming out of turns.
- Slow to lock in as a deep-ball tracker.
- Doesn’t feature much elusiveness after the catch.
Round 7, Pick #253: Ethan Downs, EDGE, Oklahoma
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Downs looks physically outmatched before the snap, but once the leverage and play strength kick in, perceptions change. He plays with a strong base and is tougher than leather at the point of attack, but he lacks length and has a hard time getting off of blocks. His rush is fueled by effort and bend, but he’s not quick enough to beat tackles to the edge and sees his rush stall out by long tackles who strike and cinch him up. Downs is tough like a five-technique, but he might need to align wide in an even front or stand as a strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker.
Strengths
- Plays with relentless effort and physicality each snap.
- Fights off blocks with outstanding leverage and firm punch.
- Reads reach blocks and hustles to contain the edge.
- Able to hold his ground in heads-up power swaps.
- Drives protection backwards with leverage and leg drive.
- Hard to redirect due to flexion and base strength.
Weaknesses
- Wide-bodies tend to envelope him at the point of attack.
- Smaller wingspan creates issues shedding run blocks.
- Lacks explosive acceleration to threaten the edge.
- NFL tackles will be able to sit on his inside rush counters.
- Quick-setting tackles take the life out of his rush.