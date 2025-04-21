The team at PFF released a complete 7-round mock draft, and this is one of the more WILD MOCK DRAFTS I have seen this year. It has Miami doing a few things that I am not sure are realistic, but are sure fun to ponder and think about. They have Miami making two trades during draft weekend, one involving Tyreek Hill.

Trade #1: Miami sends Tyreek Hill to Houston for Pick #79

Trade #2: Miami sends pick #79 they got from Houston along with pick #150 to Minnesota for Pick #71 in Round 3

Round 1, Pick #13: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise St

“Miami goes “best player available” and lands a top-five prospect. The team has more pressing needs, but it’s hard to argue against drafting one of the top running back prospects of the past decade. Jeanty broke an incredible 325 tackles in three years at Boise State. He will fuel a culture change and allow De’Von Achane to work more as a receiver.”

Overview

Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent.

Strengths