PFF put out a mock draft for all 7 of Miami’s Saturday draft picks in rounds 4 through 7. Here is who they have the Dolphins taking.

Round 4, Pick #116: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State

“Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation.“

Overview

A productive runner with good size, Giddens lacks explosive elements in his game. He defies expectations as a big back who doesn’t run with heavy power. He’s a long-strider with wiggle between the tackles. He’s patient behind his blocks and quickly processes run-lane development. He’s not sudden and lacks the burst to outflank defenses, so running behind his pads and picking up the tough yardage inside might have to be his ticket into a rotation.

Strengths

Workhorse with good size and strong production.

Runs with patience, allowing bigs to get to their blocks.

Vision to see and cut into developing run lanes.

More elusive than he should be in tight quarters.

Only one fumble over his last two seasons (428 carries), per PFF. Weaknesses Runs with long strides, making it tougher to find quick cuts.

Lacks lateral quicks and long speed to create chunk runs.

Inconsistent knee bend and power as a run finisher.

Struggles to bring in off-frame throws.

Will get the quarterback hit too often in protection.

Round 5, Pick #143: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

“Farmer is still a budding defensive lineman, even as an upperclassman. With some improved anticipation and technique, he can be a starting-caliber pass-rusher — although he must have a higher floor as a run defender to get on the field consistently.”

Overview

Broad-shouldered interior defender worth consideration as a 3-4 end or a 4-3 interior lineman. Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket. He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack. There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential. Strengths Pro frame with broad chest, proportional thickness and long arms.

Size and strength to muddy the middle as a static space-eater.

Gets off the ball and into blocks with good pad level as a run defender.

Has the tools and traits to become a much better two-gapper.

Creates early rush separation with heavy knock-back blows.

Able to unearth guard’s anchor resets with extended bull rush. Weaknesses Below-average first-step quickness.

Consistently beaten to the spot by lateral blockers.

Tight ankles limit anchor effectiveness against double teams.

Unable to maintain gap integrity when engaging zone blocks.

Lethargic to shed and tackle in his gaps.

Lacks foot quickness to beat protection on the edges.

Round 5, Pick #150: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

“Blue is one of the best athletes in the 2024 running back class, with top-tier long speed and short-area explosiveness. If he can add strength and improve his ball security, he has the potential to be a home-run threat in a two-back committee.”

Overview