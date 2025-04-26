PFF put out a mock draft for all 7 of Miami’s Saturday draft picks in rounds 4 through 7. Here is who they have the Dolphins taking.
Round 4, Pick #116: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State
“Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation.“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A productive runner with good size, Giddens lacks explosive elements in his game. He defies expectations as a big back who doesn’t run with heavy power. He’s a long-strider with wiggle between the tackles. He’s patient behind his blocks and quickly processes run-lane development. He’s not sudden and lacks the burst to outflank defenses, so running behind his pads and picking up the tough yardage inside might have to be his ticket into a rotation.
Strengths
- Workhorse with good size and strong production.
- Runs with patience, allowing bigs to get to their blocks.
- Vision to see and cut into developing run lanes.
- More elusive than he should be in tight quarters.
- Only one fumble over his last two seasons (428 carries), per PFF.
Weaknesses
- Runs with long strides, making it tougher to find quick cuts.
- Lacks lateral quicks and long speed to create chunk runs.
- Inconsistent knee bend and power as a run finisher.
- Struggles to bring in off-frame throws.
- Will get the quarterback hit too often in protection.
Round 5, Pick #143: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
“Farmer is still a budding defensive lineman, even as an upperclassman. With some improved anticipation and technique, he can be a starting-caliber pass-rusher — although he must have a higher floor as a run defender to get on the field consistently.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-shouldered interior defender worth consideration as a 3-4 end or a 4-3 interior lineman. Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket. He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack. There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential.
Strengths
- Pro frame with broad chest, proportional thickness and long arms.
- Size and strength to muddy the middle as a static space-eater.
- Gets off the ball and into blocks with good pad level as a run defender.
- Has the tools and traits to become a much better two-gapper.
- Creates early rush separation with heavy knock-back blows.
- Able to unearth guard’s anchor resets with extended bull rush.
Weaknesses
- Below-average first-step quickness.
- Consistently beaten to the spot by lateral blockers.
- Tight ankles limit anchor effectiveness against double teams.
- Unable to maintain gap integrity when engaging zone blocks.
- Lethargic to shed and tackle in his gaps.
- Lacks foot quickness to beat protection on the edges.
Round 5, Pick #150: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
“Blue is one of the best athletes in the 2024 running back class, with top-tier long speed and short-area explosiveness. If he can add strength and improve his ball security, he has the potential to be a home-run threat in a two-back committee.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent. He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.
Strengths
- Quick, agile feet to slither around the interior.
- Ankle flexion allows him to make sharp turns.
- Good top-end speed to widen the field on outside runs.
- Can juke and sneak past open-field tacklers.
- Legitimate mismatch option as a receiver out of the backfield.
- Runs wheel routes and angle routes for big plays.
Weaknesses
- Lacks tempo and processing quickness as a runner.
- Runs too small inside and accepts the contact.
- Fumble rate will be frowned upon.
- Will have drops on off-frame throws.
- Mental mistakes in protection caused sacks.
Round 5, Pick #155: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
“Leonard is a tough, dual-threat quarterback with plus value as a runner, but his passing efficiency numbers reveal too many inconsistencies on a throw-by-throw basis for him to be an NFL starter. That will have to improve if he is to be more than a backup.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Leonard has adequate size and is an above-average competitor with good toughness. However, he fails to hit the mark as a pro-caliber passer. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who falls more firmly on the side of grit than gifted. He can make controlled throws inside his comfort level, but his accuracy and timing dip when he has to work beyond primary reads. He’s relatively careful with the football in the red area and in the face of pressure. He can move the sticks with his legs on called runs or when pressured. Leonard is average as a field-reader and doesn’t have enough arm to beat NFL defenders on seam throws or outside the numbers. He needs a solid running game and advantages at the skill positions to function on a pro level, but even then his play might be more dependent on his legs than his eyes and arm.
Strengths
- Adequate size with above-average poise and toughness.
- Took great care of the football in the red zone over the last two seasons.
- Identifies safety and proceeds accordingly in early stages.
- Slides and climbs the pocket to elude and deliver.
- Won’t make many costly mistakes when blitzed.
- Mobility to exit the pocket and hurt defenses with his legs.
- Gritty runner with good success rate on short-yardage carries.
Weaknesses
- Needs more muscle mass to continue making plays on the run in the pros.
- Slow operation time from setup to delivery on RPOs and three-step drops.
- Not enough arm talent for impromptu, off-platform throws.
- Accuracy and ball placement are too dependent on throw type.
- Struggles beating coverage into windows beyond the first level.
- Disappointing conversion rate as a third-down passer.
- Deep throws come up short and force receivers to break stride.
Round 7, Pick #224: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati
“Williams possesses the quick footwork that makes him an intriguing late-round flier at offensive tackle. However, to earn serious starting consideration in the NFL, he’ll need to improve his balance and play with more control.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Williams, a college tackle, has the body type of a guard, which is where he might be asked to move as a pro. He’s tight-hipped, leading to waist-bending, but he has adequate quickness in the early stages of the block. He lacks decisiveness and body control to make consistent use of early advantages. He also needs to get stronger and more aggressive as a run blocker. He’s long in pass pro with adequate footwork when projected to guard, but it remains to be seen if he can survive against pro bull-rushers.
Strengths
- Good size with great length and big hands.
- Adequate first-step quickness laterally.
- Swings his hips into position to seal the block.
- Strikes first with long punch and resets hands when beaten.
- Maintains adequate feel for edge-to-edge rush tries.
Weaknesses
- Lethargic hands fail to pop and latch into targets.
- Generates very little movement on drive blocks.
- Lack of hip sink leads to excessive waist-bending.
- Movements lack composure and efficiency.
- Strong bull-rush can roll him back into the pocket.
Round 7, Pick #231: Antwane Wells Jr, WR, Ole Miss
“Wells put out NFL-level tape at South Carolina and James Madison but looked far from an impactful NFL player in his final year at Ole Miss. While he is worth drafting, his approach might need a total reset when he gets to the NFL.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Fifth-year senior with three seasons under his belt against SEC competition. His routes lack suddenness to separate and he struggles to win contested battles. He runs with good build-up speed to get deep and he’s a bruising runner after the catch, but he needs to catch with better focus underneath. Ultimately, Wells’ traits and ball skills fail to stand out.
Strengths
- Compact frame with well-built lower body.
- Shakes grabby coverage with play strength.
- Has size and strength to wall off defenders.
- Competitive and tough after the catch.
- Grinds and drags tacklers for first downs.
Weaknesses
- Long-strider with subpar acceleration out of turns.
- Easy to find and reroute when getting into his action.
- Too easy to anticipate his route breaks.
- Struggles to track and adjust downfield.
- Lacks ball skills to win when contested.
Round 7, Pick #253: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
“Crawford is an athletic prospect who finally got a chance to start at Nevada after spending four years as a role player at Texas. He earned an outstanding 88.5 coverage grade in his lone season as a starter. His athleticism is his primary appeal and could get him drafted. He needs to become more refined and a. better tackler to earn something more than a special teams role.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Fifth-year senior who made his way to Nevada for his final season after four years at Texas. Crawford lacks height and arm length, but he’s compact and very explosive. His testing at the combine showed off his long speed. He needs to play with better timing to make it work for him more consistently, though. Crawford is inconsistent as a run defender but is more than willing to hit. He needs to find a position fit as either a big nickelback or backup safety to pair with a starring role on special teams.
Strengths
- Plays with athletic feet and smooth hips underneath.
- Hammers through pass-catchers’ arms to eliminate catches.
- Runs the alley and accelerates through his target.
- Plenty of special-teams experience.
- Impressed with speed and explosiveness at the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Will stand out on kick-cover teams.
Weaknesses
- Average burst out of his stance and to the throw.
- Fails to shrink angles for running back in run support.
- Needs to prioritize wrap-ups over collisions as a tackler.
- Started in just 4 of 46 games during four seasons at Texas.