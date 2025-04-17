The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their two-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins making a big trade up in Round 1.

Trade: Miami sends Nos. 13, 98, 135, and 224 to Chicago for Pick No. 10.

Round 1, Pick #10: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

“The Dolphins have work to do following the retirement of veteran left tackle Terron Armstead. The team has already added notable pieces to its offensive line, but the chance to land Missouri’s Armand Membou is worth trading up for.

Arguably, no college offensive lineman in the country faced more high-quality pass rushers on their schedule than Membou in 2024. Likewise, no blocker consistently found a way to disallow pressures and sacks against top-notch competition the way Membou did.

It feels as though the window may be closing for Miami, with several key stars either over or approaching 30. Membou gives the Dolphins an immediate starter in a key position while giving them one less thing to address when the time comes to tear it down.”

Overview

Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.

Strengths