The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their two-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins making a big trade up in Round 1.
Trade: Miami sends Nos. 13, 98, 135, and 224 to Chicago for Pick No. 10.
Round 1, Pick #10: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
“The Dolphins have work to do following the retirement of veteran left tackle Terron Armstead. The team has already added notable pieces to its offensive line, but the chance to land Missouri’s Armand Membou is worth trading up for.
Arguably, no college offensive lineman in the country faced more high-quality pass rushers on their schedule than Membou in 2024. Likewise, no blocker consistently found a way to disallow pressures and sacks against top-notch competition the way Membou did.
It feels as though the window may be closing for Miami, with several key stars either over or approaching 30. Membou gives the Dolphins an immediate starter in a key position while giving them one less thing to address when the time comes to tear it down.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.
Strengths
- Impeccable body control and poise in his pass sets.
- Keeps weight inside on kick-slides with easy redirect versus counters.
- Protects with independent hands and a fluid mirror.
- Twitchy hands cinch up rushers who get too close.
- Athletic and agile to stay connected to rushers around the arc.
- Sifts through moving bodies with good clarity to find his man.
- Acceleration and leverage to dig out of his grass.
- Controlled quickness helps to execute challenging blocks.
- Corrals and centers off-frame targets with upper-body power.
- Plays with an edge when finishing his blocks.
Weaknesses
- Far below height standards for NFL starting tackles.
- Inconsistent running feet under his hands as a drive blocker.
- Gets outreached and separated by long edge-setters.
- Not a deep bender and turns to leaning at times.
- Must prove his anchor against NFL speed-to-power rushers.
Round 2, Pick #48: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Slender outside cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. Hairston is capable of playing all forms of zone and man coverage. He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away, posting six interceptions (three returned for TDs) over his last 20 games. He stays connected in man coverage with good agility and fluidity but needs to do a better job of locating the football downfield. He will struggle to contest big wideouts and his run support will turn off some teams. Hairston has the athleticism and on-ball talent to become a starter, but he needs to prove he can hold up to the rigors and physicality of the NFL game.
Strengths
- Pedals and changes direction with controlled footwork.
- Stays connected through transitions at the top of the route.
- Does a nice job of digesting route combos from zone.
- Reads quarterback to help anticipate route breaks.
- Runs well and stays in phase with the route.
- Maintains inside leverage as boundary corner.
- Instant burst into passing lanes when quarterbacks stare.
Weaknesses
- Declares hips a little prematurely.
- Inconsistent in locating the football downfield.
- Will have trouble checking stronger wideouts.
- Massive liability in run support.
- Below-average open-field tackler after the catch.