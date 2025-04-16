The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their 3-Round Mock Draft. They have Miami addressing a lot of their most pressing needs with their first 3 picks.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“The Dolphins’ safety room has been depleted, and Malaki Starks has the talent to step in as a starter right away in Miami. The Bulldogs defensive back is brilliant, and he uses his innate awareness and anticipation to make plays at the catch point. Starks is an underrated athlete with the extraordinary ability to contort his body in the air to secure the ball.“

Overview