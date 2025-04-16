The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their 3-Round Mock Draft. They have Miami addressing a lot of their most pressing needs with their first 3 picks.
Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
“The Dolphins’ safety room has been depleted, and Malaki Starks has the talent to step in as a starter right away in Miami. The Bulldogs defensive back is brilliant, and he uses his innate awareness and anticipation to make plays at the catch point. Starks is an underrated athlete with the extraordinary ability to contort his body in the air to secure the ball.“
Overview
Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.
Strengths
- Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.
- Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.
- Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.
- Challenges pass catchers with good force.
- Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.
- Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.
- Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.
- Gets runners down when he’s in position.
Weaknesses
- Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.
- Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.
- Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.
- Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.
- Too many eye violations in coverage this year.
- Loses connection at break points when playing man.
Round 2, Pick #48: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
Overview
A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block. He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done. Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket. Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly.
Strengths
- Good firmness into contact on double teams.
- Runs feet and closes distance as drive blocker.
- Big hands and a strong core help to sustain the block.
- Uses play-side hand to collect and seal the edge.
- Patient and controlled when climbing to linebackers.
- Quick-sets with instant punch to disorient interior rushers.
- Works from twist to twist with timing and balance.
Weaknesses
- Below-average pad level when fitting his block.
- Struggles to react to slants and stunts in time.
- Starts brawling and hand placement gets away from him.
- Below-average length for interior protection.
- Too much forward lean into his pass punch.
- Protection is vulnerable to slap-swim moves.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Overview
Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot in an even front. He can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps as a read-and-react two-gapper. He gets bounced around some when he plays too straight-legged or ends up on the ground when he loses control, but he plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future.
Strengths
- Girthy frame but loose and athletic for his size.
- Good knock-back pop as a read-and-react defender.
- Sinks post leg and gets low to foil double-team blocks.
- Upper-body turn allows him to spit blocks and disrupt the play.
- Hustles hard to maintain gap integrity against zone blocks.
- Plays with good strain and motor through the whistle.
- Flashed a bull rush and spin counter on 2023 tape at Houston.
Weaknesses
- Ends up on the ground more than he should.
- Can become too straight-legged in lateral engagements.
- Needs to play with more consistent shed quickness.
- Struggled creating interior rush opportunities without help.
- Average body control leads to missed finishes.