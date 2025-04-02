The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest three-round mock draft. With their first three picks, Miami addresses major roster needs: the offensive line, secondary, and the defensive line.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

“With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Miami Dolphins’ top priority. They could address that early in the NFL Draft.

Kelvin Banks Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with long arms, a strong anchor, and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.”

Overview

Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard. Strengths Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.

Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.

Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.

Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.

Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.

Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.

Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.

Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.

Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect. Weaknesses Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.

Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.

Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.

Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.

Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.

Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.

Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.

Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

“After beefing up the offensive line in Round 1, the Dolphins might end up looking for secondary help with some of their other picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Xavier Watts has the range in coverage, ball skills, and intelligence to be an impact starter at safety. Most mock drafts are lower on him than I am, but make no mistake about it — he’s a top-50 talent in this class in my eyes.”

Overview

Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end. Strengths Rare instincts create on-ball production.

Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.

Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.

Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.

Almost never penalized.

Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.

Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.

Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot. Weaknesses Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.

Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.

Below-average body control and reactive agility.

Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.

Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.

Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.

Round 3, Pick #98: CJ West, DT, Indiana

“Watching C.J. West on tape, you’ll see a sturdy run defender with a strong anchor who can shed blocks with a variety of moves. After an impressive NFL Combine performance, he’s a worthy Day 2 selection.”

Overview

Fifth-year senior with three seasons as a full-time starter at Kent State and one at Indiana. West benefited from an extremely active, gaming front that created playmaking opportunities, but he also did the dirty work inside that scheme. He plays with adequate hand and foot quickness and is quick to diagnose the play. A lack of length and leverage at the point of attack might tie him to a one-gapping scheme as a pro. The sack totals are light, but he has enough athletic ability to compete as a rusher on single blocks. West has Day 3 value as a likely three-technique backup.

Strengths