The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their seven-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins making a big trade up in Round 1.

Also, check out the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Stimulator. CLICK HERE

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

“I debated between Kelvin Banks Jr. and Barron, but I ultimately settled on Barron. With Jalen Ramsey trade rumors spiking, cornerback is an even bigger need. The Miami Dolphins might be able to address the trenches later on while adding a Swiss Army knife on the back end. Barron is smaller than preferred, but in Anthony Weaver‘s zone defense — with philosophical roots tied to Vic Fangio and Mike Macdonald — Barron is a perfect fit: An elite coverage athlete and processor with combative energy, position flex, and a rapid play pace.”

Overview