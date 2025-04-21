The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their seven-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins making a big trade up in Round 1.
Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
“I debated between Kelvin Banks Jr. and Barron, but I ultimately settled on Barron. With Jalen Ramsey trade rumors spiking, cornerback is an even bigger need. The Miami Dolphins might be able to address the trenches later on while adding a Swiss Army knife on the back end. Barron is smaller than preferred, but in Anthony Weaver‘s zone defense — with philosophical roots tied to Vic Fangio and Mike Macdonald — Barron is a perfect fit: An elite coverage athlete and processor with combative energy, position flex, and a rapid play pace.”
Jahdae Barron NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.
Strengths
- Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.
- Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.
- Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.
- Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.
- Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.
- Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.
- Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field.
Weaknesses
- Limited exposure in man coverage.
- Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.
- Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.
- Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.
- Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.
Round 2, Pick #48: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St
“Odds are, at least one quality guard prospect will fall to Miami in Round 2. Here, it’s Donovan Jackson, a fringe first-round talent with strength, leverage, and easy mobility.“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broad-framed three-year starter with core power and leg drive to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. He can stick and sustain in-line or on the second level and is a plus finisher. Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker. He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard.
Strengths
- Guard prototype with thick chest, broad hips, long arms and big hands.
- Able to punch and stay clinched from a distance.
- Uses core power, hip flexion and hand resets to thwart bull rush.
- Uses length and upper-body power to thump gap shooters.
- Displays above average “hit and stick” for longer sustain.
- Strain and leg drive to push double-team blocks vertically.
- Moves fluidly and with good acceleration for stretch blocks and pulls.
- He looks for physical block finishes once he’s locked in.
Weaknesses
- Wide protection hands leave his frame wide open.
- Forward lean diminishes ability to widen and defend his edges.
- Below-average agility and lateral quickness in recovery mode.
- Quicker defenders can beat him with quick wins heads-up.
- Becomes hurried getting off secure block and up to linebacker.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
“That’s Mike McDaniel‘s music you hear. Jaydon Blue is a creative speed RB who can fill the void left by Raheem Mostert while providing De’Von Achane insurance.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent. He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.
Strengths
- Quick, agile feet to slither around the interior.
- Ankle flexion allows him to make sharp turns.
- Good top-end speed to widen the field on outside runs.
- Can juke and sneak past open-field tacklers.
- Legitimate mismatch option as a receiver out of the backfield.
- Runs wheel routes and angle routes for big plays.
Weaknesses
- Lacks tempo and processing quickness as a runner.
- Runs too small inside and accepts the contact.
- Fumble rate will be frowned upon.
- Will have drops on off-frame throws.
- Mental mistakes in protection caused sacks.
Round 4, Pick #116: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
NFL.com Draft Profile
The only things keeping Bowman from a higher grade is a lack of NFL size and his inconsistencies as a tackler. He’s fluid and athletic to man up over the slot. He’s meddlesome to float around looking for playmaking opportunities in zone coverage. He’ll struggle matching on big bodies and will get beat on jump balls downfield. He loves to rocket downhill to support the run but he lacks stopping power and will miss his share of tackles. His size and tackling inconsistency might be a concern for some teams, but he’s too instinctive and versatile to overlook as a safety/corner hybrid with starting talent.
Strengths
- Instinctive and opportunistic with 11 career interceptions, including three returned for scores.
- Versatility to move around in a variety of coverages.
- Speed and quickness allows for more pre-snap disguises.
- Above-average recognition and eye balance in all forms of zone.
- Hips and feet for smooth transitions in man coverage from the slot.
- Determined to pull free from blocks and make tackles.
- Instant diagnosis and trigger to meet run plays near the line.
Weaknesses
- Lacks height and weight associated with the safety spot.
- Can get big-bodied by receivers posting him up.
- Tall targets can play over the top of him on jump balls.
- Active in run support but results are uneven.
- Comes in hot and fails to break down as an open-field tackler.
- Drag-down tackler lacking functional play strength as a solo stopper.
Round 4, Pick #135: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.
Strengths
- Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
- Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
- Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
- Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
- Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
- Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.
Weaknesses
- Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
- Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
- Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
- Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
- Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw.
Round 5, Pick #150: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Recruited as a wrestler initially, Hamilton has become a steady, durable defensive lineman. He plays with a nice blend of quickness and athleticism to circumvent blocks on the move. However, he’s not a forceful upfield penetrator and has issues playing with consistent technical savvy to anchor his gap against force. Hamilton’s rush production has been modest but he flashed more in 2024. He’s a good athlete with room for more development but might not find the reps needed in camp to take that next step.
Strengths
- Played in 51 consecutive games during his college career.
- Impressive short-area athleticism and quickness.
- Quick to read and mirror lateral movement on stretch plays.
- Former high-school wrestler with good knee bend and leverage.
- Active rusher with quick slide-and-slip to open an edge.
Weaknesses
- Needs to work on feel and take-on against down blocks.
- Gets pads turned and can be rolled out of the gap by force.
- Lacks length to stack, control and shed NFL blockers.
- Needs to create more consistent disruption to blocking schemes.
- A firm pass pro punch can put his rush in neutral.
Round 5, Pick #155: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection. The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly. He has the potential to impose his size on lesser opponents, but more skilled combatants will have the upper hand. Williams is more mauler than a mover in the run game, while his protection consistency should improve with more work. Experience should bring out his upside, but his ceiling could be an average starting right tackle.
Strengths
- Massive frame with proportional thickness and good length.
- Keeps his head back as his hands work in pass pro.
- Rides edge runners up and around the pocket.
- Able to temporarily halt the rush when he times his punch.
- Works to get feet into position before striking on back-side cutoffs.
- Creates pop on contact with forceful upward strikes.
Weaknesses
- Fails to get feet set and gives ground to power rushers.
- Upper and lower body work independently instead of in unison.
- Lacks knee bend and foot quickness to catch counters.
- Allows run defenders to work past his face through engagement.
- Lands too tall on run-block targets and struggles to create push.
Round 7, Pick #224: B.J. Adams, CB, UCF
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Man-cover corner with good size and great length but average ball production. Adams is at home in press coverage, where he can reroute the receiver. His foot agility and quickness are below NFL standards and he could struggle to stay connected against an NFL route tree. Average awareness and instincts cause inconsistencies from zone but his burst to close and angles to the throw work in his favor, if he can trust what he sees. He has adequate speed and a crowd-and-grab coverage style that could bring feast-or-famine results as a pro. I love the competitiveness and traits to squeeze catch windows, but Adams’ areas of concern could limit him to backup duty.
Strengths
- Possesses ideal blend of size and wingspan for press duties.
- Quick, well-timed jabs help to hinder the release.
- Operates with good patience when pedaling with the route.
- Triggers forward from off-man with good bend and burst.
- Adequate recovery acceleration to close on route separation.
- Uses frame and length to play through the catch space.
- Has experience and willingness to compete on special teams.
Weaknesses
- Can improve footwork to slide and cut off receiver’s release.
- Lacks discipline when defending high/low route combos.
- Eye balance between his man and the quarterback is lacking.
- Average foot quickness to shadow route breaks on NFL level.
- Passes defensed were more a function of size than instincts.
- Run support is more show than go.
Round 7, Pick #231: Collin Oliver, OLB, Oklahoma State
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
The right foot injury that cost Oliver all but two games in 2024 could create unsure evaluations. He’s a natural edge rusher with outstanding fluidity and movement talent but lacks the size or length to project there as a three-down player. As an off-ball linebacker in 2023 he flashed the ability to handle the position, but he clearly lacked the seasoning and recognition that can only come with more reps. No matter the alignment, he needs to play with better composure and positioning to handle run reps on his terms and make more tackles. He projects as a designated pass rusher and developmental off-ball linebacker with the ability to jump into a special-teams role.
Strengths
- Possesses free-flowing movement and change of direction.
- Athleticism creates unpredictable pass-rush tracks.
- Able to bend and win at the top of the rush or work back underneath.
- Keys and responds to early movement by run blockers.
- No hesitation to step downhill and crash into pullers and lead blocks.
- Has athletic qualities to compete in man coverage.
Weaknesses
- Falls well below size and length standards for NFL edge rushers.
- Creates no real problems with speed-to-power rush tries.
- Requires more reps and schooling to play stack linebacker.
- Gets wired to blocks and needs to work on slipping and shedding.
- Below-average angles and body control to make plays.
- Struggled badly to finish tackles in 2023 as a linebacker.
Round 7, Pick #253: Samuel Brown, WR, Miami (FL)
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Brown played at three schools over five seasons but failed to produce at a standout level. Frankly, there are more flashes on Brown’s 2023 tape at Houston than there were on his Miami tape from 2024. He lacked creativity to beat press and struggled to finish plays as a deep option in both seasons. He has some instincts in space and flashes route-running potential, but it’s hard to find enough consistent tape to make a clear projection of what he could provide as a pro.
Strengths
- Possesses NFL size and adequate length.
- Reads coverage and adjusts routes to zone.
- Plays with physicality at the top of the route when needed.
- Has loose hips to create openings as a route runner.
- Has better contested catch tape from 2022-2023 at Houston.
Weaknesses
- Press release lacks creativity and elusiveness.
- Inconsistent playing to his top speed on vertical routes.
- Below-average ball-tracking and adjustments to the throw.
- Lacks shake and gas as a catch-and-run option underneath.
- Scored just nine touchdowns in five college seasons.