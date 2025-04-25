The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their Day 2 Mock Draft with picks in Rounds 2 and 3.
Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
“Nick Emmanwori is a polarizing prospect but the Dolphins feel like a team that would take a chance on him at the right value. At 6’3″, 220 pounds, his coverage mobility and closing speed are uncommon traits, and he has exciting role versatility for the creative coordinator.“
Overview
The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
Strengths
- Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.
- Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.
- Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.
- Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.
- Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.
- Leaping and length help smother catch tries.
- Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.
- Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons.
Weaknesses
- Drifts through games without urgency at times.
- Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.
- Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.
- Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.
- Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.
- Average instincts and route anticipation.
Round 4, Pick #135: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State
“Taking a gamble on a FCS prospect on the interior seems like risky business for the Dolphins, but Jackson Slater has the tools to deliver. At 6’3″, 310 pounds, with elite athleticism, natural leverage, and pop in his hands, he’s well-built to withstand NFL rigors.”
Overview
Slater plays with good core strength and firmness into contact. He’s well-schooled but might lack the desired foot quickness to keep defenders in front of him once he makes the jump in competition. Slater is smooth in his sets and utilizes independent hands but will have trouble recovering once he’s behind. Proving he has position flexibility at guard and center will help, but Slater appears to have a limited ceiling.
Strengths
- Easy out of his stance and into action on skip pulls.
- Fits up blocks with low pads and wide base.
- Hip-to-hip double teams generate good movement at the point.
- Upper-body power and strong hands allow him to latch longer.
- Punches and resets with independent hands in protection.
- Scans his gaps and finds protection work when uncovered.
Weaknesses
- Grass-stomper when moving laterally to zone landmarks.
- Has trouble turning heads-up blocks out of the gap.
- Below-average adjustments to second-level movement.
- Can become impatient and lunge with his punch.
- Lacks functional agility for NFL protection scrambles.