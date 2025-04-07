Edition #1

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Needs: Building a Contender Around Tua

As the Miami Dolphins head into the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the team finds itself at a crossroads. Coming off an 8-9 season in 2024 that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in three years, the Dolphins are armed with 10 draft picks, including the 13th overall selection in the first round. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health and performance still central to the team’s identity, General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel must address critical roster holes to elevate Miami back into AFC contention. Over my next few columns leading up to the draft, I’ll take a look at the Dolphins’ most pressing draft needs and how the front office might approach them.

Offensive Line: The Perpetual Priority

If there’s one absolute glaring weakness that has haunted the Dolphins in recent years, it’s the beleaguered offensive line. In 2024, the interior trio of center Aaron Brewer and guards Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg struggled mightily, combining to allow nine sacks and 79 quarterback pressures. Protecting Tua, who suffered yet another concussion last season, remains paramount. The oft-injured left tackle, Terron Armstead, just announced his retirement, and the right tackle, Austin Jackson, has been inconsistent at best.

The Dolphins should target a high upside lineman with their first-round pick at No. 13. Texas’ Kelvin Banks, a versatile tackle with the length and athleticism to start in Week 1, could slide to Miami at 13. Alternatively, Alabama’s Tyler Booker, a mauling guard, could provide an instant upgrade inside. With two picks in the fifth round and a deep offensive line class, Miami might double up, snagging a developmental tackle like LSU’s Will Campbell, or a guard such as Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson in the second round at No. 48. The goal is to protect Tua and give the lefty gunslinger the pocket he needs to unleash the offense’s full potential.

Defensive Line: Replacing Calais Campbell’s Impact

The defensive front took a huge hit when veteran and locker room leader Calais Campbell left for Arizona via free agency. Alongside emerging defensive tackle stalwart Zach Sieler, Campbell provided stability and pressure, but now, depth becomes a concern. Miami’s run defense faltered at times last season, and the pass rush lacked consistency beyond Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom have injury histories.

A first or second-round investment in a defensive tackle could be in order. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, a space-eating nose tackle with huge upside, could be a trade-back target from No. 13, while Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart offers versatility as a disruptive three technique. With picks in the third (No. 98) and fourth (No. 115) rounds, the Dolphins could also snag a sleeper like Oregon’s Jamaree Caldwell, who projects as a stout run stuffer. Reinforcing the trenches on both sides of the ball is a must for a team looking to compete in the rugged AFC East.

The game is won and lost at the line scrimmage, and shoring up both lines will be of key importance in the upcoming draft. With 10 selections, including three in the top 100 and six in the top 150, this draft is a golden opportunity for the Dolphins to reshape their roster identity. Grier has historically found value in the middle rounds (think De’Von Achane and Andrew Van Ginkel), but the pressure is on to nail the early picks after uneven results in 2022 and 2023. A fortified offensive line and a bolstered defensive front could help turn a mediocre 8-9 squad into an actual legitimate contender.