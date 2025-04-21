Phins Phorward

Edition #3

Draft Picks Galore

Here we go with the latest edition of Phins Phorward. The NFL draft is this week, and in my very first edition, I broke down the importance of drafting on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The game is won and lost in the trenches. Today, I’ll be looking at some other areas of need that the Dolphins may address to fill some holes. Let’s jump right into it.

The Secondary is a Primary Need

The Dolphins’ secondary faces uncertainty with star safety Jevon Holland signing with the Giants and cornerback Kader Kohou (a restricted free agent) potentially hitting the market. Cornerstone Jalen Ramsey has heard his name pop up in trade discussions, and even if he stays, the depth behind him is thin. The release of Kendall Fuller in the offseason already adds to a depleted secondary, and Miami can’t afford to skimp here in the draft.

Enter Georgia’s Malaki Starks, a rangy safety with superior ball-hawking skills. He would be a dream pick at No. 13 if Grier prioritizes the back end. Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, who should be available in the second round, brings physicality and instincts to potentially replace Holland. At cornerback, Michigan’s Will Johnson or Texas’s Jahdae Barron could provide depth for years to come. With five picks in rounds three through five, Miami has the ammo to address both safety and cornerback, ensuring defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has the pieces to scheme aggressively.

Backup Quarterback: Insurance for Tua

Tagovailoa’s injury history exposed a glaring weakness in 2024: the lack of a reliable backup. The offense cratered during his absence, dropping to one of the league’s worst units. While free agent signing Zach Wilson provides temporary relief, the Dolphins need a long-term developmental option.

A Day 3 pick, in the fifth (No. 150 or 155) or seventh (No. 224, 231, or 253) could target Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, whose quick release fits McDaniel’s system, or Minnesota’s Max Brosmer, a former FCS standout with an NFL caliber mind. Neither is a threat to Tua’s job, but either one could learn behind Tua and step in to keep the offense afloat if need be.

With a huge draft haul of 10 selections, including three in the top 100 and six in the top 150, this particular draft is the perfect opportunity for the Dolphins to rework and reshape their roster. Also, with this many picks, the Dolphins have the draft capital to trade up or down to snag the right players for their system. The draft board awaits, and for Miami, it’s time to strike while the iron is hot!