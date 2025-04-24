This article is directed to the Miami Dolphins General Manager, Chris Grier. Please DO NOT draft any college player with a possible long-term injury or with real off-the-field issues, no matter how talented, especially early in this draft. We need to add a lot of talent to this team and have to maximize our picks with no mistakes.

The Miami social life and lack of real team leadership will not help in this situation. We have all seen the distractions with Tyreek Hill, and the ongoing injuries of Tua and Jalen Philips have caused. Jay Ajayi is an example of what we all heard pre-draft, that he would last 4-5 in the NFL because of his knee, and that came true.

I’ve been the leader of the Will Johnson fan club at the 13th pick. His injury rumors with his knee, if true, should give everyone pause, as well as Josh Simmons coming back from a knee injury. Walter Nolan, a top defensive tackle talent with off-the-field concerns, has to give pause as well. Chris Grier cannot get this wrong.

The flip side to this is what if this is another non-issue where Jalen Carter had off-the-field issues, a top 5 talent was selected by Philly at 10? Anthony Munoz a hall of famer had knee surgery prior to his draft and look how his career went.

These are all difficult decisions for a GM to make; we all hope he makes the correct one!