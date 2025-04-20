I figure, let’s have some fun for a moment. This has crossed my mind several times over the past two weeks. What if the Dolphins are actively looking to trade Tua Tagovailoa? Why would they do this, and what teams would be interested?

Let’s start with the why. We can all see now that this team is in the midst of a total rebuild. Any GM or head coach on the hot seat would not be handling the team building this way. They could have restructured Tua’s contract for more cap space to bring in top free agents, but they didn’t. This tells me that Tua’s injury history is the major catalyst for this, while knowing the team would be years away from being really competitive. It would also tell me that Coach McDaniel’s friendships with players, which cloud his judgment, are over. He has to make the tough decisions and do what’s best for the team.

Now, the interested parties? I have four teams that jump out to me: the Saints, the Giants, the 49ers, and the Steelers. Any trade would include this year’s first-round pick and possibly next year’s, with any combination of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-round picks.

Let’s start with San Francisco. Right now, Brock Purdy is looking for top money that he doesn’t deserve. Tua’s contract would be less, and he already knows the system. Intriguing?

The Giants need a QB, and if Shedeur Sanders isn’t their guy at three, then perhaps Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama during Tagovailoa’s freshman year in 2017, might like to re-unite. Also, intriguing?

The Saints need a quarterback now that Derek Carr‘s health is in major question, and do they really believe in Spencer Rattler? With a new head coach in Kellen Moore, I think they are going to draft and build their guy.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers. This one makes the most sense to me, as I think they’re a win-now situation. They have two big receivers, a big tight end, and would love to be a run-first team. The offensive line has gotten better, so they should be able to protect Tua. Tua also adds veteran leadership with zero baggage.

Now, if a trade does happen, is Zach Wilson now the starter? He was oddly paid more than any other backup! Do they draft Shedeur or Jaxson Dart? How many additional picks can we get this year? All of our imaginations can run wild! Let’s just leave it at that!