LA Rams general manager Les Snead has contacted the Miami Dolphins about a possible trade for Jalen Ramsey. This was reported by the LA Rams official website.

According to Snead, he said he has had contact with Miami but is unsure where they stand regarding trading Ramsey at this time. If Miami trades Ramsey pre-June 1st the cap hit Miami takes is significant; if they hold off and trade him after June 1st, the cap hit is spread out over two seasons and is more manageable.

Regarding potential Jalen Ramsey trade, Rams GM Les Snead said (as reported by team web site) that he has had contact with Dolphins but unsure where Miami stands in process of entertaining offers. (Fins have huge cap hit if trade Jalen before June 1.) Of a potential Ramsey return… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 23, 2025

Last Tuesday,

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options, and it wouldn’t be a surprise that Ramsey will play elsewhere in 2025.

This news was a big surprise as Miami extended Ramsey for three years and $72.3 million last September.

When a trade is executed, the Dolphins will be in full rebuilding mode for the 2025 season as they are building for the future.

A trade has Miami eating $25.8 million of dead cap this season, and it costs Miami $8.5 million of salary cap space. If a trade happens post-June 1st the numbers change, but still are not good for the Dolphins from a financial standpoint.

From a contract perspective, this trade has no upside, so it is confusing why Miami is open to this trade other than they are buying draft picks and willing to take the financial loss from a salary cap perspective.

The other possibility is that Ramsey is not happy in Miami and wants out and is demanding a trade behind the scenes.

One can guess Miami wants more draft picks so badly that they decided to take all of the cap hit this year, as they are building for the future and not for 2025.

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.

More on this story as it develops.