CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones released a report this morning with the latest rumors and updates he’s hearing, just a few hours before the upcoming NFL Draft. Regarding the Dolphins, Jones stated

“I’m not saying he’s the pick at No. 13, but word around the league has been the Dolphins have interest in Georgia safety Malaki Starks.”

Starks is the #1 safety in this draft, and Miami lost both starting safeties in the offseason, so there is a huge need for the Dolphins to upgrade the position, and it is one of the four most prominent positions of need for the Dolphins entering this weekend.

With Miami on the verge of trading Jalen Ramsey and losing Jevon Holland in free agency, Starks would be a cornerstone piece to start rebuilding the secondary.

Miami would probably be able to (if the opportunity is there) trade back a few spots and grab Starks in the late teens of this draft, possibly. But again, to trade back, someone has to want to trade up.

He is often compared to former Dolphins draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick in many ways, in that he is very versatile and has a high football IQ. He can play FS or SS, as well as a little cornerback as well if needed. His natural position is free safety.

He has great height and speed, and would transition to the NFL easily.

Below are some scouting reports on Starks. We will see if Chris Grier pulls the trigger tonight and selects him in round 1.

Overview