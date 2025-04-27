Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Miami Dolphins have interest in Free Agent CB Rasul Douglas, who has played recently for the Buffalo Bills.

Douglas will be 31 in August and is a 2017 3rd-round pick by the Eagles. He has since played for the Panthers, Raiders, Texans, Cardinals, Packers, and Bills.

He has a wealth of experience, having played in 120 games and started 80 of them. Last season, in 2024 for the Bills, Douglas started and played in 15 games. He had no interceptions and 58 tackles.

In 2023, Douglas split time between the Packers and the Bills. In only nine games with the Bills, in which he started 8, Douglas had four interceptions. In 7 games with the Packers in 2023, in which Douglas started all seven, he had one interception.

For his career, Douglas has 19 interceptions and 441 tackles in 120 games.

If you are into PFF numbers, Douglas had a 59.2 overall grade as a cornerback. Ranked 132 out of 222 corners. He had a 58.9 coverage grade, ranking 127 out of 222 corners.

Douglas played 891 total snaps, and 493 were pass coverage snaps. His passer rating allowed was 123.7, and he allowed 40 receptions.

The Dolphins’ secondary has been demolished. Jordan Poyer was beyond bad last season, and his contract was not renewed. Jevon Holland left for the New York Giants. Miami cut Kendall Fuller, who suffered three injuries last year, and the Dolphins are on the verge of trading Jalen Ramsey due to an internal disagreement between Ramsey and the Dolphins.

The Dolphins didn’t truly address the secondary in the draft either. They did take CB Jason Marshall Jr and safety Dante Trader both in round five. Neither will be expected to start or even play much this year, as both seem to be projects.

Chris Grier has said in recent weeks that Miami will be active in signing street free agents at positions they cannot address in the draft. Secondary appears to be at the top of the list, where they will sign street free agents.

Other unsigned players at CB include Mike Hilton, James Bradberry, C.J. Henderson, and Stephon Gilmore.