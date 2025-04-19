NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting sources are telling him that the Miami Dolphins may take a quarterback somewhere between Rounds two through four in next weekend’s draft. With 10 picks currently in this draft (and possibly having more if they trade Ramsey prior to or during the draft), the Dolphins have the picks to address the quarterback position.

Per Jones Report: “I checked in around the league asking for other teams that could be in the market for a quarterback between rounds 2-4. A few sources pointed to the Jets, Raiders and Seahawks as potential teams that grab a quarterback in those midrounds, with a common theme that the new quarterbacks at each team are all essentially on pay-as-you-go deals.

The Miami Dolphins are the other team sources are eyeing as a potential quarterback-grabber in the second, third, or fourth rounds. Miami has 10 picks total, including four picks in those three rounds, so they have the ammunition to do it.

The Dolphins missed the playoffs last year in part because they didn’t have a good plan for life without Tua Tagovailoa. They signed Zach Wilson in free agency, but he’s the only other quarterback on the roster. Skylar Thompson, the only QB the team has drafted since taking Tagovailoa in 2020, went 1-3 as a starter and is now a Steelers backup.”

Some of the quarterbacks who should be available when Miami is on the clock with pick #48 and are expected to go in those first four rounds are; Tyler Shough (Louisville), Will Howard (Ohio St), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), and Quinn Ewers (Texas).

There is a chance Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart could be there at Pick #48, but the odds of either of those being there are slim.

With Dart he has been mocked as high as #9 overall to the Saints, #21 to Pittsburgh, #26 to the LA Rams, and if he did slide out of round one at the top of round two the Browns and Giants could take him if they don’t take a quarterback in round 1.

With Milroe, many believe he will be one of the, if not the first, pick taken in Round 2. There are reports that he had a mind-blowing workout with the Cleveland Browns and they are in love with him.

But, when it comes to Howard, McCord, Shough, Gabriel, and Ewers, they are all expected to go in that mid-second round to fourth (maybe even fifth round range)

Shough is a big, tall, and older (he is 25) quarterback who has a super strong arm. A complete opposite of what Miami has in Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins were looking to pivot, in time, to a different type of, more durable, bigger quarterback, Shough is the guy.

Kyle McCord is just a winner. Only lost one game at Ohio St as a starter, then transferred to a dead Syracuse program and led them to 10 wins in one season, and turned them around overnight. He has a lot of moxy and is a great anticipatory thrower of the football.

Dillion Gabriel is “Tua Light”. Lefty, undersized, essentially, he is a poor man’s Tua.

Will Howard is the quarterback who transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State, which pushed Kyle McCord to Syracuse. He won the national championship this past season and is probably the most intriguing quarterback in this draft. He has all the physical tools; he needs to be refined, but he may have the highest upside of all of the quarterbacks in this range of the draft.

Quinn Ewers is interesting as he did meet with the Dolphins a few weeks back, and had dinner with the Dolphins staff one evening in the pre-draft process. He was good in 2023, not as good in 2024. He can throw a great deep ball, but is inconsistent on short throws.

The long and short of this report is that Miami is may invest heavily in the quarterback room here. Tua just got a huge contract, but he did miss six games last season, has only not been hurt one season in his life, and general manager Chris Grier said in January at his end-of-season press conference that Tua must protect himself better.

Yes, Miami brought in Zach Wilson, but he is only on a one-year deal, and he has a lot to prove.

So, the Dolphins investing in a quarterback early in this draft, possibly in rounds 2 or 3, would send a message that they are preparing for life after Tua if he shows he can’t stay healthy, especially with all the needs Miami has on its roster. That is a clear message sent.