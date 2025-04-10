REPORT: NFL Requested Audio of 911 Call from Tyreek Hill Situation

Andy Slater of FOX SPORTS Florida 640am reports that the NFL has requested the audio of the 911 call from the Tyreek Hill situation on Monday at Sunny Isles Beach.

Even though no arrest was made on Monday, Tyreek is still subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which could lead to a suspension.

Factor in Tyreek’s long list of past situations that do not paint him in a good light, and it is fair to wonder if this matter will lead to an NFL suspension.

This is Hill’s second situation with police since September of 2024, as he was arrested and placed in handcuffs before the week one game vs Jacksonville. Even though Tyreek wasn’t arrested on Monday and no charges have been filed, that may change in time if his wife decides to amend her statement.

His wife has stated she is filing for divorce from Tyreek.

Per the WPLG report on their website: “Officers with Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded just before 2 p.m. to the 18000 block of Collins Avenue following a report of an “assault in progress.”

When they arrived, police said they spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta Hill, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro.

Vaccaro told officers she had been living with the couple since last November, shortly after the birth of her granddaughter.

She described Hill, 31, as “very aggressive and impulsive,” and said she feared for her daughter’s safety, the report stated.”

SLATER SCOOP: The NFL has requested the 911 audio from the Tyreek Hill incident, I’ve confirmed. Here’s a clip of the 13-minute call that I played on my show. pic.twitter.com/ZMwNlMrKUs — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 10, 2025

The WPLG report went on to say: “Authorities said Tyreek Hill told officers he had just returned from training and was discussing therapy with his wife when the argument escalated.

Police said he admitted to grabbing the baby, saying, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Although both Hill and his wife stated the argument never turned physical, officers said they observed a bruise on Keeta Hill’s upper chest.

She told them it may have happened unintentionally when Hill took the baby from her, according to the report. Officers noted the child appeared to be in good health.”

Tyreek Hill is no stranger to making headlines. Below is a list of some of the headlines Hill has made off the field.

Tyreek Hill assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

Tyreek Hill hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

Tyreek Hill has a court date later this year because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

Tyreek Hill was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024 where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was) and he had to begin paying child support.

Tyreek Hill was pulled over and put in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

Tyreek Hill filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

Tyreek Hill went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

Tyreek Hill had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

There is confusion about how many kids Tyreek Hill has. The number is more than 10, but no exact count is known at this time.

Tyreek Hill is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with a plus-size model. A YAHOO Sports story from earlier this year laid out the matter of what the model encountered at Tyreek’s house.

It will be interesting to see if the Miami Dolphins step in and possibly suspend Tyreek proactively to prevent a lengthier suspension that may come down from the NFL.

More on this story as it develops.