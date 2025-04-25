The Miami Dolphins Selected DT Kenneth Grant the DT out of Michigan with the 13th overall pick in Round 1.

The Michigan standout should be an immediate starter on the Dolphins defensive line lining up next to Zach Sieler.

Miami’s defensive line is arguably the weakest position group on the team heading into this weekends draft so Miami using a 1st round pick to address the position is not surprising.

Grant is a very athletic 6’4” 331 lb defensive tackle who should make an immediate impact.

He has outstanding strength and plays with heavy hands to move around blockers in front of him. While aspects of his game need to be refined, for a big man who can move he has all of the traits you want in a player.

For more information on Kenneth Grant, watch some of his highlight videos below and read a few of his draft profiles.

Overview