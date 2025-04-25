The Miami Dolphins made a trade to move up in Round 2 to select Jonah Savainaea the guard from Arizona.

THE TRADE: Miami Gives Up 48, 98 and 135 this year for picks 37 and 143.

With the trade-up, he should replace Liam Eichenberg in the starting lineup and will be expected to start.

With both of their first-round picks now, Miami has addressed the trenches and are building up both lines of scrimmage.

Overview