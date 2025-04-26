Falls asleep against play-action and misdirection.

Left interceptions on the field because of poor catch coordination.

Doesn’t play with enough determination when he falls behind on a play.

Slips inside blocks and loses contain against wide runs.

Catches more contact that he delivers as a tackler.

The Draft Network Profile

Size:

Height: 6003

Weight: 194

Arm: 30 ¼”

Hand: 9 ¼”

Accomplishments:

Five-star prospect

“Jason Marshall Jr. is a highlight reel pass-breakup machine on the outside with great reactive athleticism.”

Strengths:

Athlete

Hip flip

Man coverage

Finds the football

Concerns:

Overcommits

Run defense

Zone comfort

Film Analysis:

Jason Marshall Jr. is coming off back-to-back seasons starting 12 games for Florida’s defense while racking up 18 pass breakups, 10 in 2023, setting a career-high for Marshall. He’s an experienced defensive back who plays a few snaps at safety here and there. Entering his senior season, Marshall is looking to build off the production he’s set and put it all together.

While playing outside, Marshall is more comfortable in man coverage, where he can use his short-area footwork and hip-flip ability. He’s a patient corner who will be physical in the release and stem to stay in the hip pocket of receivers down and across the field. On top of routes, he shows good reactive athleticism and ball tracking to break up passes with well-timed swats and won’t give up if he gets behind on a play. Play recognition is still a work in progress, but when he sees underneath plays develop, he’s quick to click and close and make the tackle against receivers.

Marshall is a boom-or-bust player who will overcommit to release tactics from quick receivers and fall behind. He lacks the elite speed to catch up when stacked downfield, but he recovers well generally. He must work on punch timing against receivers to throw off release packages and stay in phase. While in zone, he will turn around 360 degrees to locate the receiver too often and can lose track of the route path; he seems more comfortable in man. For a corner that gets his hands on the ball as often as he does, he’s gotta start creating more turnovers. He only has two in his Florida career.

The big picture for Marshall is putting it all together and trusting his athletic gifts to recover in time. That’s when he’ll take the step to being a complete corner. In his senior year, he’ll have that opportunity.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter

40-YARD DASH: 4.49

VERTICAL: 37.5″

BROAD: 10’5″

POSITIVES

— Has good eye discipline, awareness and route recognition to help his teammates or successfully execute exchanges when pattern-matching in zone coverage.

— Understands how to use leverage to his advantage and uses leverage steps to maintain his spacing.

— Good speed to help avoid getting beat deep.

— Decent stop-start ability with solid short-area quickness and burst to help drive on routes.

— Solid change-of-direction skills to help stay in phase and sharp routes.

NEGATIVES

— Has some hip tightness, which makes him slower to turn and run when playing press coverage.