The Miami Dolphins added to their secondary by selecting safety Dante Trader Jr out of Maryland. The second Maryland player Miami drafted on Saturday.
The Dolphins lost all 4 starters in their secondary, and while they did sign two safeties in free agency, neither is an NFL starter. Trader will have a chance to win playing time and be a rotational safety this season in a very thin Dolphins secondary.
Miami, now through five rounds, has added two defensive linemen, an offensive guard, a cornerback, and a safety, addressing only their needs thus far in this draft. Clearly not drafting BPA.
Overview
Dual-sport athlete whose film shows off plus instincts but average consistency. Trader is a versatile cover safety capable of lining up at nickel, playing single-high or lurking in the role of a robber. He’s quick to read and respond to the quarterback’s eyes and operation, attacking throws at a disruptive angle when he can. He’s athletic with a good short-area burst, but his play speed in large spaces is average. He’s quick to diagnose and race downhill but is more of a worker than a true enforcer in support. Trader’s football character and scheme versatility help his cause. He has a chance to earn a spot as a backup.
Strengths
- Two-sport star (lacrosse) with good physical and athletic traits.
- Looks to meet runners as close to the line as possible.
- Willing to fill missing run fits and play contain when needed.
- Coverage instincts and throw anticipation are all over his tape.
- Reads quarterback for early advances to the target.
- Closes quickly on the pass catcher and wraps to finish.
Weaknesses
- Needs to diagnose the route instead of assuming it.
- Desire to make a play pulls him out of position at times.
- Average anticipation of route breaks from off-man in the slot.
- Lacks early acceleration in his turn-and-chase.
- Looks more comfortable being around it than in it as a striker.
Size:
Height: 5107
Weight: 196
Arm: 31 ¼”
Hand: 8 ⅞”
Accomplishments:
Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist (2024)
“Dante Trader Jr. is a physical and competitive safety who projects as a multi-phase contributor at the next level.”
Strengths:
- Competitive
- One-on-one tackling
- Coverage instincts
- Quick twitch
Concerns:
- Length
- Average athletic profile
- Pursuit angles
Film Analysis:
A four-year contributor for the Terrapins, Dante Trader Jr. is a highly competitive safety with good instincts and evident alignment versatility to fill a variety of roles during his career in College Park.
In coverage, Trader is a patient deep-third safety. What he lacks in acceleration, he makes up for in identifying offensive route concepts and tendencies as games progress. While not the largest of athletes, Trader makes opponents work for every inch in man coverage. Has no issue aligning in press-man over flexed TEs and has shown the footwork and mirroring ability to eliminate TEs from a progression. Can initially get blown off the ball at times, but does well to work back into phase and into throwing lanes (Michigan State). Can be described as a gnat in coverage due to his ability to swarm and pester opponents as the route develops.
Trader does well to utilize the contact window to his advantage and is a player who uses his footwork and quickness to his advantage against larger players. Instead of sitting on the back of pass-catchers over the middle of the field, Trader will put his body in the direct pathway of his opponents, forcing them to go through his body if they want to make a play on the football. It’s one of the ways in which Trader showcases his high level of competitiveness, no matter who aligns in front of him. Does not currently have the range to live as a centerfield type of safety at the next level, but his physicality downhill and success against larger athletes in space should present Trader with opportunities to expand his role in coverage down the line.
As a run defender, Trader plays with excellent pop behind his pads and, like in coverage, isn’t afraid to mix it up. Sound tackler who is quick to work downhill from depth. Technique is outstanding to get ball-carriers to the dirt, where Trader can approach and lower his shoulder in a textbook tackle, or shoot through the ankles of his opponent to quickly take them off their feet. He won’t disengage once he’s latched and his ability as an extra body in the run will hold weight for teams in need of a safety to boost run support.
Concerns remain toward his top-end speed and range, potentially limiting his impact as a single-high, Cover 2, or centerfield defender in Cover 3. He’s best mixing it up in the box, disrupting timing on all three downs with a hunger for the ball.
Overall, Trader projects as a multiphase contributor at the next level who will challenge for snaps at multiple levels of a defense.
Prospect Projection: Day 3 — Scheme Specific Contributor
Written By: Ryan Fowler
HEIGHT: 5’11”
WEIGHT: 202
POSITIVES
— Versatile defender with fluid movement in coverage. He shows quick feet, above-average change of direction and burst.
— Plays with very good awareness in underneath zone coverage. He quickly identifies threats and breaks on the ball in air.
— Very strong run game defender. He quickly triggers to what he sees, closing ground with great angles and ability to adjust as he closes in. Very secure tackler in space.
— Flows well in the box, looking to insert in the run wherever he can. Fronts up ball-carriers with his chest and drives his feet through the contact.
NEGATIVES
— Limited to above-average-speed, he can allow separation when covering downfield.
— Can be picked on when in man coverage. Tight ends can create separation.
2024 STATISTICS
— 10 Games, 59 Tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU
NOTES
— Games Started: 35
— 3-Star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports
—2024 Left arm injury in week 5 against Indiana. Out for two weeks.
— 2023 Music City Bowl
— 2022 Dukes Mayo Bowl
— Senior Bowl
OVERALL
Dante Trader Jr. is a versatile safety from Maryland who brings athleticism and strong run support to the field. Standing at 5’11”, 202 pounds, Trader is known for his quick feet, versatility and physicality, making him a valuable asset in both the coverage and run games. His ability to read plays and react quickly positions him as a high-level backup with the potential to develop into an NFL starter.
Trader excels in zone coverage, where his quick feet and fluid movement allow him to patrol underneath routes effectively. He plays with good awareness, quickly identifying threats and breaking on the ball with timing and precision. His ball skills are commendable, particularly when he is in position to swipe through the catch point and disrupt passes. Trader is most comfortable when he can break on the ball from a flat-footed stance or a slow creep, allowing him to use his instincts and burst to close gaps. However, his speed is limited to above average, which can lead to separation when covering downfield. While not a liability in man coverage, Trader can struggle against more athletic tight ends who can create separation, making him more suited for zone schemes or underneath coverage responsibilities.
In run defense, Trader shines with his ability to quickly trigger downhill and close ground efficiently. He takes excellent angles to the ball carrier and is a very secure tackler, particularly in open space. His instincts and awareness in the box allow him to flow well with the play, and he isn’t afraid to insert himself into the run wherever needed. Trader’s tackling technique is solid, as he fronts up ball-carriers with his chest and drives his feet through contact, ensuring he brings down the ball carrier with authority. His physicality and reliability in the run game make him a valuable defender, particularly in situations where run support is critical.
Dante Trader Jr. projects as an early-round pick with the potential to develop into an NFL starter. His versatility in coverage and strong run defense makes him a valuable asset, particularly in zone-heavy schemes where his awareness and instincts can be maximized. While he may need to improve his speed and man coverage skills to handle more athletic tight ends and receivers, Trader’s overall skill set provides a strong foundation for growth. With further development, he has the potential to become a reliable and impactful player.
GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)