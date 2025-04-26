The Miami Dolphins added to their secondary by selecting safety Dante Trader Jr out of Maryland. The second Maryland player Miami drafted on Saturday.

The Dolphins lost all 4 starters in their secondary, and while they did sign two safeties in free agency, neither is an NFL starter. Trader will have a chance to win playing time and be a rotational safety this season in a very thin Dolphins secondary.

Miami, now through five rounds, has added two defensive linemen, an offensive guard, a cornerback, and a safety, addressing only their needs thus far in this draft. Clearly not drafting BPA.

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Dual-sport athlete whose film shows off plus instincts but average consistency. Trader is a versatile cover safety capable of lining up at nickel, playing single-high or lurking in the role of a robber. He’s quick to read and respond to the quarterback’s eyes and operation, attacking throws at a disruptive angle when he can. He’s athletic with a good short-area burst, but his play speed in large spaces is average. He’s quick to diagnose and race downhill but is more of a worker than a true enforcer in support. Trader’s football character and scheme versatility help his cause. He has a chance to earn a spot as a backup.

Strengths