The Miami Dolphins in Round 5 selected DT Jordan Phillips out of Maryland. The Dolphins are rebuilding their defensive line after losing Calais Campbell and D’Shawn Hand. Phillips has great traits and is a solid pick in Round 5.
Miami entered the draft with a very weak defensive line and now with Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips to go along with Benito Jones and Zach Sieler the line has some reinforcements.
Overview
Powerful nose tackle known for his work ethic and leadership. Phillips is compact and explosive at the point but is inconsistent at controlling blocks quickly enough as a read-and-react defender. He can be quick off the snap but lacks fluidity and tends to get sealed by move blocks. In general, he’s gap-sound and can be hard for blockers to finish. He has yet to display he can provide pass-rush production, so he will need to prove he can at least be a run plugger in the pros.
Strengths
- Explosive hips with twitchy upper-body power.
- Generates instant press and separation at the point.
- Can spring into gaps off the snap and penetrate upfield.
- Has spin counter that can peel him off the block.
- Secondary effort to strain and maintain gap integrity.
- Uses slap-to-arm-over to bypass block.
Weaknesses
- Initial strike comes in two segments instead of a fluid motion.
- Gets too far out over his pads, limiting his two-gap control.
- Fails to read and mirror lateral blocks quickly enough.
- Below-average shed timing as a potential tackler.
- Had no sacks over two seasons at Maryland.
Size:
Height: 6015
Weight: 312
Arm: 31 ½”
Hand: 9 ¾”
Accomplishments:
Three-star recruit
“Jordan Phillips is a powerful presence within the middle of a defensive line with a driving hunger and passion to disrupt the ground game.”
Strengths:
- Hands
- Quickness
- High effort
- Background as elite wrestler
- Powerful run defender
Concerns:
- Plays over toes
- Pass-rush productivity and potential
- Inconsistent anchor
Film Analysis:
Jordan Phillips is a powerful presence within the middle of a defensive line with a driving hunger and passion to disrupt the ground game. A former elite high school wrestler, Phillips is a stoutly built 1- and 3-technique with a compact frame who explodes off the ball, allowing him to hold and dominate the point of attack at times in isolation, similar to his days on the wrestling mat.
Overall as a run defender, he maintains gap integrity and can be difficult for linemen to move when he’s able to establish leverage early in the rep. Does well to play with his hands above his eyes when engaged. However, his ability to consistently control blocks and disengage remains a work in progress, but the flashes are evident (Penn State). While he has the strength to stalemate opponents, he doesn’t always diagnose plays quickly enough, leading to moments where he gets locked onto blocks and led away from the football. Phillips has showcased a few counters to get off of blocks at times, but more consistency in that facet will truly allow him to elevate as an early-down defender. Can overwhelm smaller, less nuanced blockers in isolation to quickly work into the backfield. Also does well to pursue down the line of scrimmage as a backside defender.
As a pass rusher, Phillips has yet to show he can be a consistent, disruptive force (0 career sacks in 533 pass rush snaps). He has initial quickness but lacks the hand refinement, counters, and initial pop to generate consistent pressure. Rush approach is largely reliant on power, and while he can walk back blockers with a strong bull rush, he doesn’t yet threaten with finesse or secondary moves. Without the ability to win with technique, he often stalls out after his initial push, limiting his overall impact in passing situations. Considering his makeup of who he is behind the facemask, however, I would expect Phillips to improve rapidly in this facet at the NFL level. Side note, his NFL Combine podium session was one of the more impressive to listen to of any player in attendance this year. He won’t stop until he perfects his craft.
The biggest concern with Phillips is whether he can develop the consistency needed to be more than just a rotational early-down run presence. While the tape is excellent in the ground game, his lack of pass-rush upside makes him scheme-specific.
Overall, his physicality, work ethic, and ability to win with leverage suggest he has a chance to stick as a contributing piece on run downs with the drive and commitment to improve as a pass-rusher. Should Phillips find a happy median in his ability to push the pocket in certain situations, he projects as a potential starter along a defensive front.
Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter
Written By: Ryan Fowler
HEIGHT: 6’2″
WEIGHT: 318
HAND: 9¾”
ARM: 31½”
WINGSPAN: 80⅛”
40-YARD DASH: N/A
3-CONE: 8.19
SHUTTLE: 4.65
VERTICAL: 31″
BROAD: 9’0″
POSITIVES
— Has plenty of strength at the point of attack to gain control of blocks as a run defender and knock back offensive linemen.
— Takes on blocks with good leverage and a wide base to help absorb contact and stay in his gap against double-teams.
— Good at recognizing down blocks, shifting his eyes and hands to take on the block and avoid getting washed inside.
— Has shown multiple ways he can get off or escape blocks, using an arm-over, hump move or by stacking and shedding.
— Solid quickness and athleticism for his size to help him grow as a pass-rusher down the line.
— Has flashed solid swim and spin moves to potentially add to his pass-rush arsenal.
NEGATIVES
— Recorded no sacks in college and had minimal pass-rush production in terms of pressures.
— Shorter arms, which limits his extension on blocks against the run and allows offensive linemen to make the first significant contact when rushing the passer.
— Plays with a wide stance that impacts his get-off. Also late to react to the snap and lacks explosion off the line of scrimmage.
— Subpar get-off and leg drive after contact hurt the consistency of his bull rush.
— Gets too far upfield when unblocked against the run. Susceptible to getting trapped.
— Occasionally sheds blocks to the wrong gap, leaving his assignment and creating rushing lanes against zone runs.
NOTES
— Only 20 years old, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler
— No major injuries
— 3-star recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports
— Played at Tennessee in 2022 before transferring to Maryland ahead of the 2023 season
— No. 51 on Bruce Feldman’s list of extraordinary college football athletes; squats 665 pounds, power-cleans 365 pounds and overhead-pressed 365 pounds for two reps
OVERALL
Jordan Phillips is one of the better nose tackle prospects in this year’s draft class. As his weight room numbers suggest, he’s as strong as a bull and plays with good pad level, which makes him effective against double-teams. He attacks and can defeat the man he’s lined up across from, and he’s effective at using a corkscrew technique to stay in his gap against double-teams.
As a pass-rusher, Phillips is still very much a work in progress. He does have impressive quickness and athleticism to work with, and he has flashed a few decent moves with an arm-over and spin. However, he needs to rush with a better plan and improve his get-off when bull-rushing to be more consistent.
The good news is that the Maryland product is only 20 years old, according to Brugler, making him a ball of clay that any defensive line coach should be excited to mold. He has plenty of traits to be successful and a well-rounded player in the NFL, which should increase his draft stock.
Schematically, Phillips would be best as a two-gapping nose tackle in odd fronts. He can contribute as a run defender immediately, but he might take a year or two to develop into an every-down player in the NFL.
GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)
OVERALL RANK: 92
POSITION RANK: DL8
PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Billings with more athleticism
Written by B/R NFL Scout Matt Holder