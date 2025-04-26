Initial strike comes in two segments instead of a fluid motion.

Gets too far out over his pads, limiting his two-gap control.

Fails to read and mirror lateral blocks quickly enough.

Below-average shed timing as a potential tackler.

Had no sacks over two seasons at Maryland.

Size:

Height: 6015

Weight: 312

Arm: 31 ½”

Hand: 9 ¾”

Accomplishments:

Three-star recruit

Strengths:

Hands

Quickness

High effort

Background as elite wrestler

Powerful run defender

Concerns:

Plays over toes

Pass-rush productivity and potential

Inconsistent anchor

Film Analysis:

Jordan Phillips is a powerful presence within the middle of a defensive line with a driving hunger and passion to disrupt the ground game. A former elite high school wrestler, Phillips is a stoutly built 1- and 3-technique with a compact frame who explodes off the ball, allowing him to hold and dominate the point of attack at times in isolation, similar to his days on the wrestling mat.

Overall as a run defender, he maintains gap integrity and can be difficult for linemen to move when he’s able to establish leverage early in the rep. Does well to play with his hands above his eyes when engaged. However, his ability to consistently control blocks and disengage remains a work in progress, but the flashes are evident (Penn State). While he has the strength to stalemate opponents, he doesn’t always diagnose plays quickly enough, leading to moments where he gets locked onto blocks and led away from the football. Phillips has showcased a few counters to get off of blocks at times, but more consistency in that facet will truly allow him to elevate as an early-down defender. Can overwhelm smaller, less nuanced blockers in isolation to quickly work into the backfield. Also does well to pursue down the line of scrimmage as a backside defender.

As a pass rusher, Phillips has yet to show he can be a consistent, disruptive force (0 career sacks in 533 pass rush snaps). He has initial quickness but lacks the hand refinement, counters, and initial pop to generate consistent pressure. Rush approach is largely reliant on power, and while he can walk back blockers with a strong bull rush, he doesn’t yet threaten with finesse or secondary moves. Without the ability to win with technique, he often stalls out after his initial push, limiting his overall impact in passing situations. Considering his makeup of who he is behind the facemask, however, I would expect Phillips to improve rapidly in this facet at the NFL level. Side note, his NFL Combine podium session was one of the more impressive to listen to of any player in attendance this year. He won’t stop until he perfects his craft.

The biggest concern with Phillips is whether he can develop the consistency needed to be more than just a rotational early-down run presence. While the tape is excellent in the ground game, his lack of pass-rush upside makes him scheme-specific.

Overall, his physicality, work ethic, and ability to win with leverage suggest he has a chance to stick as a contributing piece on run downs with the drive and commitment to improve as a pass-rusher. Should Phillips find a happy median in his ability to push the pocket in certain situations, he projects as a potential starter along a defensive front.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter