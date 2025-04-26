While 2024 (862 yards) wasn’t 2023 (1,794 yards) for Gordon, the skill set remains evident as a potential heavy contributor for an NFL rushing attack. He has a large, powerful frame with footwork, vision, and experience in both gap and zone schemes up front.

His unique blend of size and strength showcases a high-level prospect at the running back position. Works primarily in the hip pocket of the QB in shotgun or directly behind in pistol. His herculean production in 2023 showcased one of the nation’s premier ball-carriers.

At the start of the play, Gordon does an excellent job of balancing patience and desire to attack even the smallest of gaps. At his size, Gordon’s ability to redirect, jump-cut, and make defenders miss inside of tight areas can be classified as an ‘elite’ trait. Can explode through the tightest of alleys and is someone whose speed works up to linebackers quickly. Gordon utilizes long strides after the mesh point to gain ground both to and through the line of scrimmage. His high hips give defenders a large amount of surface to target below the waist. However, Gordon does a nice job of picking up his feet with bodies around his ankles to avoid shoestring tackles. Ball security was tested considering Gordon’s workload the last two seasons (482 carries) and is a trait that is a strength in his game (four fumbles).

Gordon is not an overly explosive athlete to consistently outrun pursuit angles nor does he tout elite short-area burst, but he is still a good athlete in open grass with a build-up type of speed that allows him to pull away from secondary defenders. Has the unique ability to run past, through, over, and around opposing tacklers, presenting a nightmare to tackle at his size in isolated situations. Consistently finishes runs with violence, often lowering his shoulder to gain every inch of grass. As good as Gordon is inside the 20s with open space to his disposal, he is a powerful and nuanced short-yardage back who can drive through tackles to move the chains. Plays with excellent pad level and generates a high amount of force by driving through his lower half.

Gordon has operated with a limited route tree during his time at Oklahoma State but has shown the suddenness and route-running nuance to believe his role could be expanded moving forward. Quick to work north-south with minimal wasted movement. The vision Gordon uses inside the tackles is also showcased on designated touches. He will work behind his blockers on screens as long as possible before accelerating to open turf. When asked to stay inside the pocket in max-protect situations, Gordon showcases high effort in pass pro and can sniff out twists/stunts and delayed rushers.

Concerns arise in his acceleration near the line. While Gordon operates at a high rate of speed when approaching the line of scrimmage, he can be caught by larger defenders if he’s unable to generate the necessary foot turnover to push through creases. His build-up speed works against him in those situations. Gordon’s fundamental patience to allow blocks to develop is a positive in his prospect profile but will on occasion delay his path forward for too long, allowing defenders at depth to close ground. Would also like to see more consistent production against crowded boxes which he faced at higher rates in 2024 compared to his historic season in 2023. Competing against the 3-3-5 stack defense (common in the Big 12) is out of his control, but continued production inside and outside the tackles against varied box counts is warranted. Gordon’s knack for chunk plays is evident, but finding a median against seven or eight-man boxes will truly elevate his potential to another level.

Overall, Gordon will enter the process as a headlining name at the position whose game showcased one of college football’s premier ball-carriers. Teams in need of fresh legs at the position are expected to prioritize Gordon early in the draft process.

Gordon II is a supersized running back who can punish defenders with a full head of steam. He is a violent runner in all ways, from how he presses gaps to how he attacks defenders on the second level to how he handles his duties in pass protection.

This is not a one-size-fits-all running back, but there should be little doubt that this is a viable NFL contributor. He was given a ton of clear runways in 2023 en route to some monster production and a high number of explosive runs. He will be offensive line dependent at the next level, as well.

2025 NFL Combine Results

Position Name School 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Broad Jump Vertical Jump 3-Cone Drill 20-Yard Shuttle Bench Press RB Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State 4.61 1.6 120 34.5

Positives

Size and running style put second-level defenders in an ultimate bind, and he’s athletic enough to capitalize on hesitancy in space

Very good body of work in pass protection. He’s physical, assertive, and does well to strike and deliver blows as compared to passively catching them

Fumble metrics are impressive. He offers good ball security and is unlikely to beat himself

Negatives

Lateral mobility and agility are modest. He doesn’t appear to adjust his tracks well if the point of attack is clogged

Modest open-field speed that has led to a number of chase downs from behind when afforded clean runways into secondary

High hips and center of gravity yield irregular results when absorbing body blows and maintaining forward balance

Background

Gordon II hails from Forth Worth, TX, and played his high school football at Trinity HS in Euless, TX. As a prep prospect, Gordon II was ranked as a 4-star recruit (247 Sports) while posting monster numbers out of the backfield.

Gordon was First-Team All-State as a junior with 2,083 rushing yards and 28 scores before an encore season as a senior that totaled more than 2,500 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He received offers from programs like Texas, Arkansas, Michigan, USC, Utah, and others in addition to his choice, Oklahoma State.

Gordon played in every game as a true freshman in 2022, starting in the Cowboys’ bowl game at the end of the season for his first career start. His coming out part was as a sophomore when Gordon II rushed for 1,732 yards en route to unanimous All-American honors and winning the Doak Walker Award for the country’s best running back.

Gordon II is the fourth sophomore to win the award, joining Jonathan Taylor, LaMichael James, and Darren McFadden.

Tale Of The Tape

Gordon is an impressive runner in the open field. He’s got long strides to eat up turf, good initial acceleration, and an active free hand to combat and challenge would-be tacklers who try to box him in. The Cowboys gave him a ton of open runways in 2023, helping him to lead the country in just about every measure of explosive runs that you could imagine.

Gordon did his part by leaning into his strength as a runner to explode onto the second level, where his vision could be used to adjust his track and angle to work up the field and maximize his runs.

If you try to tackle Gordonhigh or if you’re swooping in from the side, be ready. He’s an absolute load when carrying momentum in space, oftentimes stiff-arming or hand-fighting a defender into the ground. Much of his yardage after contact is rolled up in these types of scenarios when challenging tacklers.

He is a bit of an open-air runner, however. When Gordon has to press the line of scrimmage with patience and lean on his vision to pick open lanes, he does not appear to have the same appeal. That’s been compounded by less clear lanes to hit by his offensive line in 2024 but serves as a cautionary tale about his landing spot nonetheless.

Gordon lacks the short-area start-and-stop ability to pick his way through crowded gaps. If he’s charged with cutting steeply in the backfield to break to the daylight, he lacks the bounce in his cuts and the initial acceleration to run out of contain angles from second-level players crashing down into the fit.