The Miami Dolphins added their 3rd (yes 3rd) defensive tackle with their final pick in the 2025 NFL draft by taking Zeek Biggers out of Georgia Tech. Another mountain of a man at 6’5″ and 321 lbs he will compete for a backup role on Miami’s defensive line that needs a lot of help.

On paper, Biggers has the measurables that teams search for along the defensive front, but he lacks the build of an NFL interior defender. He’ll flash with a big punch to drive a guard off his spot, but he logs too many reps where he’s slow into contact and jostled around at the point. He’s slow getting off the blocks and misses too many tries. Biggers offers no rush help. He needs to get stronger to take advantage of his length and will have to prove himself as a 3-4 defensive end in the pros.

Strengths

Has height, weight and length of an NFL 3-4 defensive end.

Bypasses block for quick win with stunt-step and arm-over.

Traits for better read-and-react with better strength/technique.

Reads quarterback’s eyes and gets big hands in passing lane. Weaknesses Slow off the ball and into first contact.

Below-average anchor and contact balance to rep his gap.

Unable to separate and quickly shuck blocks.

Lumbers forward in space, missing too many tackles.

Poor sack and pressure production as a rusher.

The 33rd Team Profile

Height: 6050 (verified)

Weight: 320lbs (verified)

Year: Senior

Pro Comparison: Daniel McCullers

Scouting Overview

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Zeek Biggers is a hulking frame in the middle who offers potential as a gap-control defender. He has elite length with a large wingspan and the natural density to play with a heavy anchor.

With his length, he does afford a higher-than-usual tackle radius that allows him to make wrap-up tackles a reality while playing off of contact. However, his pad consistency, flexibility, and lack of first-step explosiveness pose challenges that seem to cap his ceiling as a player and mitigate his talent. There’s potential here, but it must be drawn out. Even then, it’s at a withering position in today’s game.

2025 NFL Combine Results

Position Name School 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Broad Jump Vertical Jump 3-Cone Drill 20-Yard Shuttle Bench Press DT Zeek Biggers Georgia Tech 5.14 1.74 111 34.5

Positives

Has flashes of very good punch power and the ability to reset the line of scrimmage

When tackling solo assignments, can be difficult to move off the point of attack, provided his pads are down

Offers some special teams value with elite length — has four blocked kicks in his career at Georgia Tech

Negatives

Offers minimal threat on passing downs to win with burst

Does not showcase ideal cornering ability to flatten off the hip of blockers to advance to the football

Struggles with consistency with utilizing and implementing his length — lets too many blockers into his chest

Background

Biggers is from Mount Ulla, NC, and played his high school football for West Rowan HC. There, he was a 3-star recruit (247 Sports) who collected offers from schools like Temple and East Carolina before he committed to Georgia Tech. He enrolled with the school as a member of their 2021 recruiting class.

As a true freshman in 2021, Biggers played in nine games. He was a more prominent part of the Yellow Jackets rotation in 2022 before assuming a starting role with the team for each of the last two seasons of eligibility; Biggers started 25 consecutive games to close his college career and was twice named Honorable Mention All-ACC.

Biggers accepted an invitation to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Tale Of The Tape

Biggers is sure to catch your attention with his build. He’s got the right blend of density and length that offer the foundation of an NFL interior defender. His arm length is elite, as he’s pushing nearly 35-inches. That, plus a few standout athletic tests (a 34.5-inch vertical) that suggest lower-body explosiveness at the NFL Combine, paint a unique picture relative to his on-field work and should offer some extra incentive for a team to invest long-term.

One of Biggers’ biggest challenges is implementing his length. Too often, he’ll let blockers into his chest and give up his leverage at the point of attack. When he can attack an individual blocker or set his hands early vs. double teams, he illustrates the upper-body strength to dislodge fits and put himself in a position to use his length through contact to disrupt ball carriers.

Pad-level consistencies further amplify his anchor in the middle and his ability to squat and hold the point of attack vs. doubles. This leaves him vulnerable to a potential nose tackle candidate and may push him to play in the B-gap more frequently. Georgia Tech used him less frequently in the A-gaps in 2024 than in either of his previous two seasons.

Biggers lacks any sort of consistent pass rush appeal and appears to be capped as an early down and short yardage candidate. His first-step explosiveness is lacking, and he’ll struggle to claim victories working hip to hip in the backfield. Biggers does not necessarily offer the kind of lateral mobility or flexibility to turn the corner either.

One underrated element of his profile may be his special teams outlook. He’s blocked four kicks throughout the last three seasons, which is aided by that vertical leap, 6-foot-5 frame, and 35-inch arms. That’s a whole lot of mass to kick over. Can he develop the other elements of his game enough to get on the field and make it count?

Ideal Scheme Fit, Role

Biggers has the potential to develop into a gap control talent with effective run-defending ability. He should be offered an opportunity to develop within a scheme that charges defenders with optimizing their length and punch power to stack up the point of attack and keep linebackers free.

This is a long-term developmental player.

Zeek Biggers, IDL, Georgia Tech

Size:

Height: 6054

Weight: 321

Arm: 34 ⅞”

Hand: 10 ¼”

Accomplishments:

Three-star recruit

“Zeek Biggers is a smooth athlete within the interior with the potential to challenge for snaps should the necessary improvements be made in his skill set.”

Strengths:

Lateral agility

Stack/shed

Anchor vs. double teams

Concerns:

Explosiveness

Hand counters

Pass-rush repertoire

Film Analysis:

Zeek Biggers is a smooth athlete within the interior with the potential to challenge for snaps should the necessary improvements be made in his skill set. He’s aligned primarily as the three-tech defensive tackle (outside shoulder of the guard) within an even front Georgia Tech defense. He has snaps at 1-tech and has no issue attacking head-up against centers as a 0-tech.

As a run defender, Biggers does a nice job of maintaining gap discipline. I’ve seen zero instances of him being displaced from his assignment, showcasing a good anchor and overall strength to hold ground. Is more of a peek-and-pursue defensive lineman where Biggers will engage with his opponents, lock out, and then disengage to pursue the football. Has plenty of reps facing double teams and does well in countering additional bodies (Louisville). More vertical push would be nice to create splash plays, but his success will come near or parallel with the line of scrimmage as a run defender. Biggers’ motor is evident and he has the agility and athleticism to make plays in the shallow fringe areas of the line of scrimmage.

As a pass rusher, Biggers has limited explosiveness and a minimal repertoire to work past opposing blockers. Mostly utilizes a two-hand swipe and a hump move in an attempt to mix up looks. With evident mass and athleticism, he has room to grow as a threat on passing downs. Drives his lower half well if initially stalled, but must continue to work on the utilization of his upper half once engaged.

Overall, Biggers has a ways to go in continuing to evolve his game fundamentally, which will ultimately correlate with production. Those facts, however, will limit his overall stock for a prospective NFL franchise.

Prospect Projection: Priority UDFA