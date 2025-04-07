The Dolphins have ten picks in this upcoming draft, and there is much speculation about whether Miami will select a quarterback. While Miami is locked into their starter, Tua Tagovailoa, the black cloud hanging over Tua’s head and the organization’s head is the number of injuries he has suffered and games he has missed in recent years.

While Miami signed Zach Wilson this offseason, there is a debate about whether Miami should double down and select a quarterback within the first five rounds, where they have seven of their 10 draft picks as insurance.

There is an old adage in NFL circles that teams should select a quarterback in every draft. The position is so important that you need to keep investing in it, even if you have a stud superstar at it. Miami does not have a superstar at this position, but with so many needs on the offensive line, defensive line, cornerback, safety, and even tight end, should Miami use a pick on a quarterback?

So, I will look at this logically, see if it makes sense for Miami to select a quarterback in this draft, and discuss the pros and cons.

First, you have to look at this draft class and be honest with how many of the quarterbacks in this draft project to be starters in the NFL long-term. Cam Ward is an obvious no-brainer I think, in the eyes of many. Shedeur Sanders people are all over the map, but he projects to be a starting NFL quarterback.

Other than those two, there is one “wild card” who may turn into an NFL starter: Jalen Milroe. I will explore Milroe more in this article.

I know some fans and people in the media have fallen in love with Jaxson Dart, but I am not one of them.

Tyler Shough, the 25-year-old coming off a good season, has gotten a lot of pre-draft hype. I am not buying into that.

Kyle McCord is a nice player but a career backup in my eyes. There is nothing wrong with that, but you have to understand that he is not someone to lead a franchise, and you are taking him with the expectation and ceiling that he is, at best, your QB2 on your roster.

Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel I do not see as NFL quarterbacks.

Quinn Ewers is a total project and probably shouldn’t see the field for a year or so.

So, what should Miami do?

Ward and Sanders will most likely be off the board when Miami selects in Round 1. Even if Sanders falls, Miami should pass, as they have so many glaring needs at other positions that they cannot take a quarterback in Round 1.

Dart may be there at 13 and again, if he is the Dolphins should pass.

The only quarterback I am interested in Miami selecting is Jalen Milroe from Alabama.

Yeah, yeah, I know. Tua went to Alabama and hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, so don’t take another Alabama quarterback. Please spare me with that logic; it’s beyond silly. They are two different people and two different quarterbacks from a style standpoint.

Milroe has a BOOM or BUST quality to him, and if he hits with a BOOM, you may have just landed the next Jalen Hurts 2.0. The same Jalen Hurts who has led his team to two Super Bowls and just won one.

When he gets outside the pocket, he can’t tuck it and take off, and it is like trying to tackle a bull. He has that aspect that Hurts and Josh Allen have of a dual-threat quarterback who is tough to bring down. An aspect Miami has never had in any of their quarterbacks ever.

When it comes to throwing the ball, he will need some work. Looking at the numbers and watching the film, he was a better passer of the ball in 2023 than he was in 2024. So, getting the best out of him and raising his game will take some coaching. But that’s why you pay Darrell Bevel all of that money and have him on your staff. Let him work his magic.

Milroe has a big arm, throws with velocity, and isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket under pressure to deliver a strike.

The big arm with velocity is key if you want to see Miami have success in road games late in the year in the conditions playing in Baltimore, Buffalo, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, etc when it’s snowing, rainy, and cold.

For Miami, taking him at 48 (and he should be on the board there) may be a bit too high, but if they did, I kind of get it. In reality, if Miami made a decision to go all in on Milroe, you would want them to take pick 98 and package it with one of their 4th-round picks, move up to the top of Round 3 or the bottom half of Round 2, and see if they can land him that way.

Again, I am totally fine with Miami not taking a quarterback in this draft because I am not sure any after Ward and Sanders will be NFL starters at any point in their careers, but I would roll the dice on Milroe and be okay with it.

Milroe has something, and I think he can be developed into a servicable starter who, if surrounded with the right talent (ie, Jalen Hurts), can be a successful NFL quarterback.

He has tools that can’t be taught, like his arm strength, size, and speed.

The other factor here to take into account is that the 2026 draft class looks to be loaded with talent, higher-end talent than this draft class. And with multiple players who project to be NFL starters.

So, if you take a McCord or Howard, or Ewers, that isn’t stopping any team from taking one of the 2026 quarterbacks.

If I were the Dolphins, I would skip on the quarterbacks in this draft (unless Milroe falls into your lap somehow) and focus on finding Tua’s heir-apparent in 2026.