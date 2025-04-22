Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points. Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.

Meets the moment with big plays in big games.

Adequate linear speed to work past corners on vertical routes.

Agile feet allow quicker gather-and-cut as a route runner.

Good alteration of route tempo in intermediate work.

Shows ability to sink, slow and open quickly from hard vertical push.

Twitchy pluck-and-tuck protects the catch through contact.

Displays body control and focus for highlight reel adjustments and grabs.

Big-play kick return talent with two touchdowns as a sophomore at Houston.

Weaknesses

Routes can be too nonchalant and unfocused.

Takes foot off the gas if he feels like the route is covered.

Pops upright into route breaks, providing coverage a tell.

Needs to play stronger at the top of the route.

Inconsistent working back on throws to protect catch-point.

Poor hand timing causes focus drops underneath. Draft Network Draft Profile

Size:

Height: 5110

Weight: 191

Arm: 30 ⅝”

Hand: 9 ½”

Accomplishments:

Four-star prospect

“Matthew Golden is a quick, explosive, alignment-versatile receiver who can be utilized as a big-play home run threat but also as a well-rounded receiver to work the short and intermediate portions of the field.”

Strengths:

Alignment-versatile

Explosive big-play threat

Hands/catching

Short-area quickness

Route-running

Instincts

Concerns:

Consistently play through contact due to size

Catch radius/length

Injury

Film Analysis:

Matthew Golden has emerged as one of the fastest-rising draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, thanks to his standout performances in critical moments during the latter part of the season and throughout the playoffs for the Longhorns’ offense. A transfer from the University of Houston, Golden joined the Longhorns for the 2024 season and has exceeded expectations. While fellow transfer Isaiah Bond, formerly of Alabama, was projected to be the team’s top receiver, Golden’s consistency has allowed him to claim that role and thrive in it with increased usage and opportunities.

Golden has demonstrated that he is a versatile receiver, capable of stretching the field vertically and working underneath coverages. This versatility enables him to fill multiple roles within an offense. An explosive player, Golden has recorded multiple games with a yards-per-catch average exceeding 20 yards. Additionally, his short-area quickness and natural instincts for the position make him a dangerous weapon for any team.

Golden’s effectiveness as a receiver begins with his precise route-running and diverse releases. At the snap, he utilizes a wide array of releases depending on the defensive back’s alignment. He can quickly get into his route using a speed release or employ a more deliberate, tempo-controlled release to counter tough press coverage, forcing defensive backs into false steps.

Once into his route, Golden displays the skills of an experienced and detailed route runner. He accelerates and decelerates with ease, using tempo to keep defenders guessing. At the top of both out-breaking and in-breaking routes, he sinks his hips, executes sharp cuts, and accelerates out of breaks, creating separation and providing quarterbacks with clear throwing windows.

Golden is a natural hands-catcher who secures the ball consistently. On deep routes, he excels at tracking the ball, showing exceptional concentration to make catches in stride over his shoulder. He is equally adept at catching the ball in high-traffic areas, demonstrating focus and reliability. Golden also has a knack for making contested catches, using body control to adjust to the ball and secure it even in tight coverage.

Golden’s athletic profile makes him a strong option for generating yardage after the catch. He can be utilized in jet motion or orbit motion scenarios to receive the ball behind the line of scrimmage or in short-yardage situations. Once in space, Golden’s short-area quickness allows him to evade defenders and turn routine catches into significant gains. Throughout the 2024 season, he has shown that he is the type of receiver offensive coordinators design game plans around to ensure he gets touches at all three levels of the field. His high-end playmaking traits can be a game-changer for any offense.

The primary concern with Golden as a prospect revolves around his size and whether it will limit his ability to consistently function as an outside receiver. Outside receivers often work in more condensed areas against elite cornerbacks who possess significant physical strength and technique. Teams will need to evaluate whether Golden can consistently create separation and maintain effectiveness in these matchups. This will be a critical factor in determining whether he can be a true No. 1 receiver at the NFL level.

Overall, Golden possesses the athletic traits and playmaking ability to become an elite receiving option for an NFL offense. With continued development, he has the potential to be a dependable, week-in and week-out target and a focal point for any team’s passing attack.