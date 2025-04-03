The Sporting News released a full 7-Round Mock Draft, and with 10 draft picks, they have the Miami Dolphins selecting.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

“The Dolphins need to address this position behind Jalen Ramsey, who turns 31 in October. Johnson is a big corner with real shutdown potential.”

Overview

Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler. Strengths Big, smooth and instinctive.

Presses with patient feet and strong re-routes.

Connects quickly from press and can run with the route.

Good body control and change of direction in space.

Pre-snap play recognition makes it seem like he was in the offensive huddle.

Reads passer and anticipates routes for takeaways.

Transitions are fluid and well-timed from his pedal or off-man.

Digests combinations and balances versus high/low concepts in zone.

Races downhill to strike pass catchers with force. Weaknesses Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in October.

Ball greed makes him susceptible to double-moves.

Struggles to factor once he’s stacked by receiver.

Average recovery burst and speed when beaten inside the route.

Can afford to become more aggressive in block take-on and run support.

Open-field overruns lead to missed arm tackles in space.

Round 2, Pick #48: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

“The Dolphins have seen Austin Jackson disappoint at right tackle and could use a depth upgrade behind Terron Armstead, who turns 34 in July. Conerly can start in time by putting it all together.”

Overview

Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.

Strengths

Showed vast improvement as the season progressed.

Movements are composed and relatively athletic.

Accelerates hard into down blocks.

Works with strain at the point of attack and is rarely on the ground.

Consistent, well-balanced slides both diagonally and back inside.

Throws a sudden punch with good pop.

Squeezes B-gap and scans for incoming when rusher voids. Weaknesses Lacks pace to collect linebacker on work-up blocks.

Needs to improve his play strength and play bigger.

Oversets open up the inside door in pass protection.

Average bender who relies on forward lean to brace up.

Has trouble anchoring against speed-to-power rushers. Round 3, Pick #98: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas “The Dolphins need to explore some options at tight end in the draft, and Helm makes sense as a well-rounded young backup for Jonnu Smith. “ NFL.com Draft Profile Overview A combination tight end with good size and soft hands, Helm developed rapidly in the high-scoring Texas offense. He is a capable route runner who can be used on all three levels but was allowed free releases and frequent open looks that he won’t see as a pro. His size, hands and feel for space make him a quarterback-friendly target capable of moving the sticks at opportune times. He’ll need to thicken his lowers and improve his hand usage to handle in-line blocking chores in the NFL. Helm projects as a future TE2 with three-down potential. Strengths Maintains good play speed through his route transitions.

Allowed to run more complex routes with additional wrinkles.

Gets eyes back to the quarterback as soon he uncovers.

Catches the point of the football with soft mitts.

Light on his feet as a runner but finishes behind his pads.

Good grip strength and effort in second phase of the block.

Used on slide protections and as one-on-one pass protector. Weaknesses Average body control with a wide base fitting the block.

Hands fly way outside the frame as a run blocker.

Too passive coming across to wham the edge on split zone.

Catch total bolstered by play-action, misdirection and checkdowns to the flat.

Rarely challenged by targeted coverage due to weapons around him. Round 4, Pick #116: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

Overview