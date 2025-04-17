As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins face one of the most pivotal decisions of their offseason. With the team eyeing a return to postseason relevance and eager to capitalize on a talented roster, one glaring hole could hold them back from making real progress. The departure of safety Jevon Holland has left a major gap in the secondary—one that demands a smart, timely response before the season kicks off.

Finding a legitimate replacement for Holland is more than just filling a spot—it’s about maintaining the defensive structure that helped keep Miami competitive. The organization knows that leaving that role unsettled would jeopardize their chances at a deeper playoff run.

According to Fox Sports, the Dolphins sit at +600 to win the AFC and +7500 to win the Super Bowl. These odds can change quickly, and where the Dolphins are concerned, their odds could shift dramatically with a strong addition at safety, capable of providing both range and leadership on the back end.

With Holland gone, there’s no built-in safety net—this draft pick has to be someone who can contribute immediately and match the intelligence and versatility Holland brought every week. The two top candidates that have drawn Miami’s attention are Malaki Starks from Georgia and Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina. Each brings a different skill set and energy to the field, and the debate around which would be a better fit in Miami’s defense is as much about scheme as it is about ceiling.

Starks has earned a reputation as one of the smartest, most instinctual safeties in the draft class. He’s got the speed, vision, and football IQ to diagnose plays quickly and cover an immense amount of ground. He was a linchpin for Georgia’s defensive unit, and his versatility allowed him to shift between roles depending on the opponent’s offensive scheme.

In contrast, Emmanwori offers a more physical profile. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he’s a true enforcer who thrives in the box and against the run. His frame allows him to disrupt bigger receivers and tight ends at the line of scrimmage, and he’s not afraid to step up in run support. Where Starks is finesse and speed, Emmanwori brings force and intimidation. That contrast makes the decision especially interesting for a Dolphins team trying to maintain flexibility without losing physicality.

The coaching staff and front office will also need to consider how each player fits within defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system, who’s likely to stay for another season. Weaver’s philosophy emphasizes disguise, discipline, and range in the secondary. Starks seems tailor-made for that approach. He can rotate pre-snap, cover deep zones, and adjust mid-play based on offensive movement.

His smooth footwork and awareness make him less prone to blown coverages—something Weaver prioritizes in his defensive backs. While Emmanwori’s raw tools are impressive, he may take more time to adjust to the complexities of Weaver’s playbook, especially when asked to drop into deeper coverages or switch assignments post-snap.

Still, it’s not a question of one being “better” than the other in a vacuum. It’s about what Miami wants that position to become in the absence of Holland. Do they want a seamless plug-and-play replacement who mirrors Holland’s skill set, or do they want to evolve the position into something different—perhaps even more aggressive and punishing? If it’s the former, Starks is the logical pick. If it’s the latter, Emmanwori could offer a new dynamic that redefines how that safety position is used.

Leadership is another trait the Dolphins need to think about. Holland wasn’t just a starter—he was a vocal presence on and off the field. Replacing that isn’t easy. Starks is more of a quiet leader, a film junkie whose example sets the tone for teammates.

Emmanwori, by contrast, brings the fire. He hypes up his unit, celebrates with intensity, and rallies teammates in the toughest moments. Both types of leadership are valuable. The question is, which one of the current locker rooms needs more?

Draft capital could also play into the equation. Starks is projected to go in the first half of the first round, while Emmanwori might still be available in the late first or early second.

If the Dolphins want to address another position early—perhaps on the offensive line—they might wait and hope Emmanwori falls to them. But if they view safety as the biggest need, they may have to act quickly to grab Starks before another team does. Missing out on both could set the defense back significantly in a conference loaded with explosive offenses.

Ultimately, this decision speaks volumes about Miami’s defensive identity. Starks offers the cleanest path to maintaining what they had with Holland—a cerebral, consistent presence with elite range and a deep understanding of complex coverage schemes.

Emmanwori, meanwhile, could bring a new layer of physicality that sets the tone early in games and intimidates opposing offenses. The Dolphins don’t have the luxury of waiting to see who develops. They need impact from Day One.