The 2025 NFL draft is here.



Rookie camp will come next.



At this point in the off-season, Miami Dolphins fans turn giddy thinking about all the great draft choices that General Manager Chris Grier will make.



Many believe that these rookies will be outstanding.



And some will be.



Yet before some Dolphins fans become over-the-top dreamers, let’s review Chris Grier’s draft history since he assumed control in 2017.



I won’t review all the names, but will paint a macro picture of history.



2017



Grier drafted seven players, none of whom are currently with the team. The biggest bust was Charles Harris, LB/Edge. Grier chose Harris over T.J. Watt.



2018



The Dolphins drafted eight picks, including the only one remaining on the roster, kicker Jason Sanders.



The others did contribute, yet no longer with the team, the most notable being safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.



2019



The Dolphins had six draft picks, the most notable of which were defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker/edge Andrew Van Ginkel.



We lost Wilkins because we didn’t want to pay the market value, and Grier did not offer Van Ginkel a reasonable contract to stay.



That is general manager malpractice.



2020



Eleven players were drafted in what was the officially recognized rebuild year.



Tua Tagovailoa, of course.



And Austin Jackson, our right tackle when healthy, is still with the team.



That year contained the cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a bust, and we no longer have guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, or safety Brandon Jones on the roster.



2021



Grier drafted seven players that year. Three players remain on the roster: wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Edge Jaelan Phillips, and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.



Grier let safety Jevon Holland go.



2022



We only had four draft picks because of Grier’s failed signings.

None of these players contribute, including linebacker Channing Tindall, wide receiver Eric Ezukanma, and quarterback Skyler Thompson, who was a bust.



2023



Four picks.



Running back De’Von Achane is the only one who contributes.



Cornerback Cam Smith should have remained in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s doghouse.



2024



Seven draft picks remain on the roster.



Most notable are linebacker/edge Chop Robinson, tackle Patrick Paul, and running back Jaylen Wright.



Out of the fifty draft picks over Chris Grier’s tenure overseeing the draft decisions over the past eight years, here are the results:



Picks – 50



Still on team – 16



Starters who are significant contributors or potential – 7, or 14% of the total picks in eight years.

I chose seven players: Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, De’Von Achane, and Patrick Paul.



I wouldn’t start the band yet, as we may not have one.





