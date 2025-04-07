I recently read several articles about how to replace Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead as the defensive and offensive leaders of the 2024 Miami Dolphins.



The defensive suggestions were linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive lineman Zach Sieler.



I think those are “spot on”.



The offense was a different story.



Who can lead the 2025 Miami Dolphins offense?



Tyreek Hill? Hell No!



De’Von Achane? He is in his third year!



Jaylen Waddle? Not his thing.



Therefore, it must be Tua Tagovailoa.



Let’s examine what leaders do and how they perform their roles.



And how these players are defined as leaders.



As everyone knows, we have just witnessed the road to the Final Four in the NCAA March Madness championship with one game remaining.



The final four were Auburn and Florida and Houston and Duke.



Both were great games, and Auburn and Duke were on their way to secure wins with time remaining.



Walter Clayton, Jr., takes over for the Florida team after several minutes remaining in the game.



He carries the team on his shoulders and leads his team to the Championship game.



Turn to the Houston team, down double digits with seven minutes or more remaining, against a Duke team that was heavily favored.



And we continue to define leaders, such as those of Houston.



L.J. Cryer, with 26 points, including shooting 6-for-9 from the 3-point line.



Why did Florida and Houston win their games and are in the Final Championship?



Leaders.



So, let’s revisit what leaders do at the times most critical to their team’s success.



Dan Marino would lead the Miami Dolphins and command victory in the most challenging times.



Marino would lead us fans to believe that what was impossible to achieve was still in sight.



Florida and Houston turned to their leaders, who took over their games, and they led their teams to victory.



So, the question remains: Can Tua Tagovailoa establish himself as the leader of the Miami Dolphins’ offense?



Can Tua change the narrative and lead the team to victory, as we witnessed in the NCAA Final Four?



Can Tua take over games?



The games that mean the most and the moments that mean the most?



The jury is still out.