The team at The Athletic released its mock draft for Days 2 and 3 of the draft. With their picks in Rounds 2 and 3, they have Miami doubling up in the secondary.

Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

“This would be a total steal — Emmanwori is one of the best athletes in this draft. No one rolled the dice on him in Round 1, and safety is a tough position to peg, but it’s certainly possible Emmanwori falls this far Friday. He also could be a trade-up target for a number of teams.“

Overview