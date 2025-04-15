There are some teams in the world that seem to attract a lot of interest and sports betting action, not just from fans but from people who simply like putting money on the sport, regardless of where their loyalties lie. In soccer, punters tend to look at Premier League odds and bet on teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. In the NFL, there are a few teams that attract a lot of attention, and the Dolphins is a team that has definitely enjoyed plenty of betting action.

They’ve been at the center of some seriously big bets over the years – which just goes to show the confidence that so many bettors place in the team’s performance.

So, with that being said, here are some of the biggest and most memorable bets made on the team:

1. $110,000 Bet on Dolphins’ Alternate Spread Against the Bills (September 2024)

Not so long ago, in September 2024, a very confident (and well-off) bettor from Michigan decided to place a massive $110,000 wager on the Dolphins – with an alternate spread of -1.5 against the Buffalo Bills.

This bet was an adjustment of the standard point spread, which meant it offered slightly different odds and reflected the bettor’s confidence that the Dolphins would put in a good performance.

2. $1.6 Million Potential Payout on Dolphins’ Super Bowl and Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP (September 2023)

A year before that, back in September 2023, one very confident punter placed a massive bet on the Dolphins to not only win the Super Bowl but also combined it with a bet that the quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be awarded the MVP.

If both outcomes had been realised, the bettor would have won a massive payout of $1.6 million. This bet definitely showed that the bettor had complete confidence in the team’s championship potential and Tagovailoa’s leadership. Unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass – as it was won by the Kansas City Chiefs (again), but it was a nice thought!

3. $536,000 Lost on Dolphins-Eagles Game (October 2023)

In October 2023, during a game between the Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles, there was a lot of belief that the Dolphins would walk away with the win. And although there were not necessarily any massive single bets on the game, the game did attract big numbers as fans flocked to bet on the team. However, it didn’t go as predicted (and hoped), and bettors collectively lost $536,000 (although it was a great day for the bookies).

This huge loss just goes to show how unpredictable the NFL can be – and the amount of money that people put on the Miami Dolphins to win!

4. Six-Figure Bet on Dolphins in Week 1 (September 2024)

During the first week of the 2024 NFL season, there was a huge six-figure bet placed on the Dolphins to win. And this bet was just one of a series of massive bets that were made on the NFL during the opening week. It really just goes to show the high stakes and excitement that always surrounds the start of any NFL season, and not just on the Dolphins. ​

5. The Impact of Dolphins’ Performance on Sportsbooks (December 2018)

Back in December 2018, the Dolphins enjoyed a very unexpected victory over the New England Patriots – and this had a massive impact on sportsbooks. The win led to huge losses for bettors, as many thought the Patriots would win. This just goes to show how an underdog victory really can impact the world of NFL betting.

The Biggest Win on an NFL Bet

​OK, it wasn’t a Dolphins bet, but it’s still worth a mention. One of the biggest NFL betting wins ever happened back in 2010 when the renowned sports bettor, Billy Walters, won a huge $3.5 million when he bet on the New Orleans Saints to win Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints went on to beat the Indianapolis Colts, which meant a very nice payday for Walters. –

Big money is placed on NFL teams all the time – and it’s fair to say that the Miami Dolphins attract its fair share!