The Miami Dolphins are among the most historical franchises in the NFL. So far, the team boasts two Super Bowl titles and a huge number of great players over the years. The team has proven itself over the years to be a worthy competitor to the big guns like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, in the 33 rivalries against the Chiefs, the Dolphins have won 16 games while the Chiefs have won 17. You can see the match.

Considering that the Dolphins are a top contender for various wins, their games are normally very intense. This makes it worthwhile for betting enthusiasts to engage in betting for their games. Bettors are always flocking to betting platforms like Betway to wager on games that the Dolphins are playing. Imagine following up and betting on games where Zack Wilson, De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill are playing. How entertaining!

However, as punters place their wagers on the various platforms, it’s quite vital that they look at a number of things. This article will establish some of those things.

The star players

Before you can bet on any Dolphin’s game, it is quite vital that you get to know which players will be playing during the game. There are key players who, if they miss, then the game might not be as perfect and flawless as it normally is. For example, Tyreek Hill is counted as one of the top NFL wide receivers. His missing from the team might cause some bit of dysfunctionality.

For instance, before his season debut in September 2024, Hill was arrested due to a minor traffic violation. After he was released, he went on to play in the game against the Jaguars, catching seven passes for 130 yards and an 80-yard touchdown. His game helped the Dolphins win 20-17. If he had been detained for longer to miss the game, then probably the game might have ended in a different way.

Now in recent news, the Miami Dolphins signed Willie Gay Jr. (two-time Super Bowl) as a linebacker for the 2025 NFL season. You can be sure that this star player will make a difference to the team. Gay has been instrumental in the title appearances of the Chiefs before and has started in all nine Kansas City playoff games. He also started for the Chiefs in the two Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023. Now that he is playing for the Dolphins, punters can take that into account.

Injuries and suspension

Before you can place a bet on any platform like Betway, it is crucial that you look at the injuries and suspensions in a team. You need to confirm whether the players who are in the game are fit for play or if there are key players who have been suspended. Consider the injuries and suspensions of both teams since the other team might also be missing some key players.

The official NFL website does a good job of giving accurate news reports on injuries and reports. Well, during the season campaigns, many players tend to get injuries since the period is quite long. The injuries might mess up their whole season and sometimes, unfortunately, their entire career. When there are injuries, you should check the backups since, at times, their importance is usually undervalued.

Head-to-head records

Looking at the historical performance of a team is essential in giving you a rough idea about what the outcome of a game might be. When it comes to the Dolphins, consider the different games they have played before and how they have fared.

Take, for example, a game between the Dolphins and the Eagles. In total, the teams have had 16 previous skirmishes, with the Dolphins winning nine of them. The Eagles have won the other 7 games. When the two teams go on a head-to-head, the Dolphins become the favorite. However, you should also look into the current streak of the two teams. This might help you understand how well a team is playing and if it has increased or reduced chances against the other.

For example, for their last five games, as the 2024/25 season was ending, the Eagles had 5 consecutive wins, while the Dolphins had 3 wins that were not consecutive. This streak might help us understand which team is in better form to win the match. The good thing is that good sportsbooks like Betway offer such statistics to help you make a more informed decision.

Coach changes

Another thing that you should consider is the coach. Every season, we witness changes in head coaches in some teams. Currently, Mike McDaniels is the Dolphin’s head coach, and it seems like he will go on in the 2025 season. However, according to WPBF, he is facing more scrutiny after a disappointing 8-9 season. During the AFC coaches’ breakfast, McDaniel said that he was not entitled to his position as head coach and that he expected the Miami Dolphin’s owner to act according to what he felt was best for the team.

Coach changes mean different tactics and experiences. If a coach has not handled such a high-ranking team and does not know how to manage the players in different situations, then the team’s performance might flop. Platforms like Betway will switch their odds based on how well a coach has been performing in the past.

For any punter aiming to bet on the Miami Dolphins, it is quite crucial that you do your homework before you make any decision. As you make your wagers on platforms like Betway, you have a better chance of faring well if you have done your due diligence.