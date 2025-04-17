There was a soap opera (many of you might be too young to remember that term) called “As the World Turns.” This week, the Dolphins announced they are seeking a trade for Jalen Ramsey, a top cornerback in the league.

Last week, the rollercoaster that is Tyreek Hill’s life continued with a domestic assault charge. It just reminds us all of those God-awful daytime shows that housewives, way back when, would watch. The shows were characterized by tangled personal situations with melodramatic or sentimental treatment. The situations were fairly unrealistic and very drawn out. Sound familiar, Dolphins fans??

Could there be a soap opera called “As the Fins Turn?”

In the past month, the Miami Dolphins have lost one starting safety (Javon Holland), two top veteran players and locker room leaders (Calias Campbell and Teron Armstead). They had to deal with Hill back in the news again, and as usual, not in a good way.

Now, General Manager Chris Grier has said that Ramsey could be traded, even though he never requested a trade.

The sports world is once again describing the Dolphins as a “dumpster fire,” “train wreck,” and “ship without a rudder.” It is certainly fair to do so. No one can blame Grier for losing Christian Wilkins or Robert Hunt; they were offered outrageous amounts of money. However, Calias Campbell was made an offer, but still went to the Arizona Cardinals. It makes you wonder if the offer was not very good. (How hard did they try to keep Andrew Van Ginkel?)

Now, the question being discussed on the internet is whether the Dolphins are in a rebuild mode or a reset. Good question.

Are they?

In some areas, they are pretty solid. Offensive skill players, linebackers, and coaching. At the end of the 2024 season, most would have said a guard or tackle should be the first pick in the upcoming draft. With recent developments, Ramsey, that could change. Most mocks now have Miami taking a cornerback at pick 13. While protecting Tua is a top priority, the defense is right now in a worse state than the offense.

Regardless of what happens with the draft, all Dolphins fans hope the drama of this offseason is over, though it probably isn’t.