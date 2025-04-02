General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel have ten draft picks next month.



These include the 13th, 48th, and 98th picks overall.



The remaining picks include two in Round 4, two in Round 5, and three in Round 7.



We can only watch as the draft day unfolds, as we have no input into Chris Grier’s decisions.



If Grier’s draft history is any indication, we can expect to hit on two or maybe three starting-caliber players and/or significant contributors.



If I had any input, I would target the offensive and defensive lines with the 13th and 48th picks.



Then, select a defensive back, such as a cornerback or safety, with the 98th pick.



The only exception was that a cornerback was available with our first overall pick, who could immediately start opposite Jalen Ramsey.



I do not see Chris Grier choosing safety with the first pick, as he has not historically valued the safety position.



And God forbid Grier chooses a cornerback with “potential,” as he has badly whiffed on Noah Igbinoghene’s and Cam Smith’s picks in recent years.



Picks four through ten are wild cards, and Grier should stack up on the best player available, hoping he hits on one or two.



Players released by other teams must fill the remaining roster spots.



Let’s hope Chris Grier has a complementary group of scouts in the Dolphins war room that can offer sage advice to both Grier and McDaniel.



And that Grier and McDaniel listen to them.



Picks from the third round and later have not been kind to the Miami Dolphins under Chris Grier’s leadership.



I’m hoping that someone in the wings can step up to the plate and change the historical narrative in those later rounds.



If even somewhat successful, that would be a welcome bonus.





