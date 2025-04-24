The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their FINAL 7-round mock draft. With their ten picks, the Miami Dolphins address many of their needs.
Round 1, Pick #13: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio St
“With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Miami Dolphins’ top priority. They could address that early in the NFL Draft.
If Josh Simmons hadn’t been injured during the regular season, he might have pushed into the OT1 conversation. He moves well for his position, has great body control, and plays with a high football IQ.“
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, so his recovery and timetable for return will need to be vetted. He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed. He’s more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes. Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games. Simmons can still be susceptible to twists and counters in pass pro, so he might need a year to continue honing his craft in that area before he is ready to take on NFL pocket hunters.
Strengths
- Very smooth getting out of his stance and into space.
- Rapid-fire foot quickness gives him the ability to capture cut-off positioning.
- Gives good effort to sustain and finish blocks with his feet.
- Operates with adequate timing to land first hands in pass protection.
- Gathers rusher’s outside shoulder with firm outside hand.
- Possesses good feel for pocket depth.
- Has the range to impact the screen game out wide.
Weaknesses
- Upper-body strength appears to be average.
- Would like to see a little more pop on contact in run game.
- Has a tendency to catch rushers, surrendering some bull-rush success.
- Forward lean makes him susceptible to push/pulls and rush counters.
- Instincts have been average in recognizing twists and games in protection.
- Coming off of a season-ending knee injury sustained in October.
Round 2, Pick #48: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
“With the Dolphins shopping star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins likely need to find his replacement with an early draft pick.
It took two transfers for him to get there, but Trey Amos finally worked his way onto the NFL’s radar as an early-round prospect. He’s an explosive athlete at cornerback with fluid hips and ideal deep speed, and he’s sticky enough in man coverage to consistently stay in the wide receiver’s hip pocket.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Long press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch. Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts. Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner.
Strengths
- Possesses foot quickness and size to be a problem in press.
- Plays with pro coverage agility and transition quickness.
- Has body control and footwork needed to stay in phase versus NFL routes.
- Twitchy burst and long arms help with catch disruption.
- Plant-and-drive is sudden and without stall at the top.
- Desired pacing, positioning and vision in Cover 3 looks.
- Allowed sub-19 percent completion rate on throws of 20-plus air yards for his career, per PFF.
Weaknesses
- Can be a little too quick to open hips to route movement.
- Allows unnecessary separation from off-man coverage.
- Needs better eye balance and decisiveness from off coverage.
- Loses some ground when it turns into a flat-out foot race.
- Plays receiver’s hands instead of the ball with back to the action.
- Arm tackler and slow to get rid of perimeter blockers.
Round 3, Pick #98: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn St
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Reed has NFL size and good overall production as a two-year starter but there are concerns on tape. He plays with natural instincts and route awareness to make plays on the ball but is too inconsistent in finding where he needs to be in coverage. He doesn’t run well enough to play over the top or handle certain targets in man coverage. He’s physical enough as a run supporter but needs to improve his approach as an open-field tackler. Reed is best suited to play as a backup safety in downhill zone coverages.
Strengths
- Well-built with the strength to play down low.
- Sees route developments from zone coverage.
- Trusts instincts and eyes for quick trigger on the throw.
- Effective add-on run defender in the box.
- Does a good job of slipping blocks to find work as a tackler.
Weaknesses
- Misreads and mental mistakes were costly.
- Occasionally turns his hustle down or off.
- Lacks play speed and range for single-high looks.
- Could struggle to stay connected in man coverage underneath.
- Comes in hot and lacks agility to recover as an open-field tackler.
Round 4, Pick #116: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Combination tight end who came back strong from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and got better and more productive as the season progressed. Evans is willing as a blocker and has the size to help in that area, but he would be more consistent with better pad level and strain to finish what he starts. He catches passes aligning in-line or from the slot and frames up defenders to create catch space when contested. He has good ball skills and put a couple of spectacular catches on tape, but he will lose effectiveness beyond the second level. Evans’ size and dual-capacity ability on all three downs gives him a chance to become a starter with average catch production.
Strengths
- Adequate acceleration out of stems and break points.
- Willing to get rough with handsy coverage at the top of the route.
- Uses frame and hand strength to win when contested.
- Hands-catcher with quality radius to bring in tough grabs.
- Good size with adequate play strength as a run blocker.
- Latches into defender’s pads with strong hands.
- Shows ability to seal the edge for stretches and counters.
Weaknesses
- Too easily slowed by press and early redirection.
- Tight hips cause route drift out of turns.
- Below-average threat to add yards after catch.
- Needs to guard against overstepping block fits in-line.
- Average strain and finish against players his size.
- Suffered a broken foot in 2022 and a torn ACL in 2023.
Round 4, Pick #135: Miles Frazier, G, LSU
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Four-year starter who classifies as a physical short-area guard with satisfactory height, weight and length. Frazier has knock-back pop and is capable of mauling in tight spaces. His short pulls and lead blocks around the end are solid. Difficulties with reach blocks and second-level cut-offs on stretch plays could cause zone teams to scratch him. He possesses adequate range and foot quickness in protection and is fairly clear-eyed to recognize gaming fronts. His hand placement is average and he’s tight in his knees, which could be a concern for his anchor. Frazier has things to clean up but carries pro measurables and a play demeanor that gives him a shot to become a starter.
Strengths
- NFL frame with proportional thickness and length.
- Brings jolting knock-back pop from upper body into first contact.
- Runs his feet and clears his gaps as a drive blocker.
- Pulls with good body control and adjusted movement to smack his target.
- Patience to wait and mirror pass rusher on a two-way go.
- Harmonious eyes/feet help locate and respond to rush shenanigans.
- Adequate range and recovery to help prevent leakage.
Weaknesses
- Possesses very small hands for an offensive lineman.
- Gets off the ball with elevated pads and excessive hand movement.
- Labors laterally and struggles getting to reach or cut-off blocks on stretch plays.
- Average with footwork to stay centered on base blocks.
- Below-average knee-bend and readiness to stall a sudden charge.
Round 5, Pick #150: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
“Aeneas Peebles is a disruptive defensive tackle with a wicked spin move on the interior. I think he’s being slept on way too much. Miami needs help on the interior of their defensive line in a big way, and Peebles, who could start as a rotational DT, has the potential to be a future starter. – Jon Helmkamp”
NFL.com Draft Profile for Aeneas Peebles
Overview
Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes.
Strengths
- Adequate first-step quickness with good pad level.
- Great pound-for-pound strength with above-average contact balance.
- Plays with eyes, hands and feet to make plays between the tackles.
- Chalked up above-average pressure rate for an interior rusher.
- Relentless effort brings sacks with secondary rush.
- Do not sleep on his silky smooth spin counter.
Weaknesses
- Plugger body type, lacking NFL mass as an inside prospect.
- Short arms are unable to punch, press and lock out blocks.
- Unable to hold his ground against a committed down block.
- Could have issues getting to rush counters against NFL length.
Round 5, Pick #155: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Tall, slender wideout whose impressive 2024 production appears to be more a function of target volume than projectable talent. Felton is a linear route runner who will struggle with tight press and physical man coverage inside the route. He can build speed inside long strides and has proven he can make tacklers miss, creating chunk plays on possession throws. He lacks functional strength and rarely owns the catch space when contested. Felton has backup potential, but he could compete for a role as a gunner early on.
Strengths
- Took on a tremendous target load in 2024 without flinching.
- Use of high-step stutter moves at the break point can be effective.
- Adequate separation burst from the route stem.
- Gets moving before short catches to alter the rendezvous point for tacklers.
- Tracks deep ball over his shoulder with easy confidence.
- Build-up speed in the open field is evident after catch.
Weaknesses
- Strong press corners can give him the blues.
- Regimented strider and upright getting into his breaks.
- Fails to adjust route and avoid coverage contact in space.
- Frequently bullied at the catch point and leaves without the ball.
- Somewhat inefficient option once the route ventures beyond 10 yards.
- Not built to offer much help as a blocker.
Round 7, Pick #224: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech
NFL.com Draft Profile
On paper, Biggers has the measurables that teams search for along the defensive front, but he lacks the build of an NFL interior defender. He’ll flash with a big punch to drive a guard off his spot, but he logs too many reps where he’s slow into contact and jostled around at the point. He’s slow getting off the blocks and misses too many tries. Biggers offers no rush help. He needs to get stronger to take advantage of his length and will have to prove himself as a 3-4 defensive end in the pros.
Strengths
- Has height, weight and length of an NFL 3-4 defensive end.
- Bypasses block for quick win with stunt-step and arm-over.
- Traits for better read-and-react with better strength/technique.
- Reads quarterback’s eyes and gets big hands in passing lane.
Weaknesses
- Slow off the ball and into first contact.
- Below-average anchor and contact balance to rep his gap.
- Unable to separate and quickly shuck blocks.
- Lumbers forward in space, missing too many tackles.
- Poor sack and pressure production as a rusher.
Round 7, Pick #231: R.J. Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame
The Draft Network Draft Profile
Strengths:
- Counters
- Length
- Bend
- Quick hands
Concerns:
- Explosiveness
- Works tall off the snap
- Segmented mover at times
Film Analysis:
RJ Oben transferred to Notre Dame after five seasons at Duke. While his production as a pass-rusher has dipped over the last two seasons, the profile is evident for Oben to make an impact at the next level due to a variety of factors.
As a pass-rusher, Oben has an approach to each rep. A plan is obvious, but a more refined repertoire will assist in him winning in a variety of ways down the line. He’s a big, strong, physical, and long athlete with really good bend at his size. Adequate burst off the snap, but Oben picks up speed quickly toward the pocket. Go-to move is an outside two-hand swipe, or, if his feet are stopped, he counters with an inside spin move. A bull rush does not look like an A or B move at this point in time, but with more reps, it could become an integral part of his repertoire at his size and aforementioned length.
Oben does well to flatten to the QB and is a player who will consistently have a chance to knock the ball loose inside the pocket due to his knack for playing with extension. Does get tall off the snap, presenting large amounts of surface area for opposing blockers to target. Firing through his get-off with a lower chest is a part of his game he can improve on, especially considering Oben has the bend to remain low around the arc. Has experience aligning at both 3 and 5-tech, but is at his best at five or as a seven with a wide angle to the QB. In those moments, Oben has shown the ability (Georgia) to win to either shoulder.
As a run defender, Oben is adequate at this point in time but is a high-effort player who has no issue pursuing from the backside or anchoring against double teams on perimeter runs. Needs refinement as a peek and pursue defender, but the tools are there. Anchor is good on the edge but Oben can waver from his technique. He also will turn his shoulder in an attempt to blow opponents back and can lose vision of the play. Instead, fine-tuning his ability to man his opponents head-on, stack, shed, and pursue will raise his ceiling on run down, and as a potential three-down player.
Overall, Oben touts many of the traits teams look for in a piece along their defensive front. A highly intelligent young man whose work ethic has come up multiple times in conversations with teams, fine-tuning the small details in his game should allow Oben to become a contributor on Sundays.
Round 7, Pick #253: Johnny Walker Jr, Edge Missouri
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Walker won’t mix it up at the point of attack with an abundance of aggression, but his flashes as a pass rusher give evaluators something to think about. He’s long-limbed with an adequate frame and works hard to keep his weight up. He can accelerate to the top and trim the edge with his flexibility. He’s smart in working back under and into the pocket when the tackle has the edge cut off. Walker has proven he can produce pressures and sacks, but he needs to be more diversified and skilled to earn a spot as a designated pass rusher in the pros.
Strengths
- Long-limbed and productive, with 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons.
- Burst and stride to quickly execute rush charge.
- Able to bend and flatten or rip and run at the edge.
- Attacks to pocket depth before working back under.
- Uses length to stay separated from blockers.
Weaknesses
- Lacks point-of-attack grit to offer enough resistance.
- Below-average awareness diagnosing the run.
- Loses his contain positioning too easily.
- Below-average rush diversity and rushes to contact too often.
- Bull-rush is stopped cold by tackles with adequate anchor.