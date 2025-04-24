Strong press corners can give him the blues.

Regimented strider and upright getting into his breaks.

Fails to adjust route and avoid coverage contact in space.

Frequently bullied at the catch point and leaves without the ball.

Somewhat inefficient option once the route ventures beyond 10 yards.

Not built to offer much help as a blocker.

Round 7, Pick #224: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

On paper, Biggers has the measurables that teams search for along the defensive front, but he lacks the build of an NFL interior defender. He’ll flash with a big punch to drive a guard off his spot, but he logs too many reps where he’s slow into contact and jostled around at the point. He’s slow getting off the blocks and misses too many tries. Biggers offers no rush help. He needs to get stronger to take advantage of his length and will have to prove himself as a 3-4 defensive end in the pros.

Strengths

Has height, weight and length of an NFL 3-4 defensive end.

Bypasses block for quick win with stunt-step and arm-over.

Traits for better read-and-react with better strength/technique.

Reads quarterback’s eyes and gets big hands in passing lane. Weaknesses Slow off the ball and into first contact.

Below-average anchor and contact balance to rep his gap.

Unable to separate and quickly shuck blocks.

Lumbers forward in space, missing too many tackles.

Poor sack and pressure production as a rusher.

Round 7, Pick #231: R.J. Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame

Strengths:

Counters

Length

Bend

Quick hands

Concerns:

Explosiveness

Works tall off the snap

Segmented mover at times

Film Analysis:

RJ Oben transferred to Notre Dame after five seasons at Duke. While his production as a pass-rusher has dipped over the last two seasons, the profile is evident for Oben to make an impact at the next level due to a variety of factors.

As a pass-rusher, Oben has an approach to each rep. A plan is obvious, but a more refined repertoire will assist in him winning in a variety of ways down the line. He’s a big, strong, physical, and long athlete with really good bend at his size. Adequate burst off the snap, but Oben picks up speed quickly toward the pocket. Go-to move is an outside two-hand swipe, or, if his feet are stopped, he counters with an inside spin move. A bull rush does not look like an A or B move at this point in time, but with more reps, it could become an integral part of his repertoire at his size and aforementioned length.

Oben does well to flatten to the QB and is a player who will consistently have a chance to knock the ball loose inside the pocket due to his knack for playing with extension. Does get tall off the snap, presenting large amounts of surface area for opposing blockers to target. Firing through his get-off with a lower chest is a part of his game he can improve on, especially considering Oben has the bend to remain low around the arc. Has experience aligning at both 3 and 5-tech, but is at his best at five or as a seven with a wide angle to the QB. In those moments, Oben has shown the ability (Georgia) to win to either shoulder.

As a run defender, Oben is adequate at this point in time but is a high-effort player who has no issue pursuing from the backside or anchoring against double teams on perimeter runs. Needs refinement as a peek and pursue defender, but the tools are there. Anchor is good on the edge but Oben can waver from his technique. He also will turn his shoulder in an attempt to blow opponents back and can lose vision of the play. Instead, fine-tuning his ability to man his opponents head-on, stack, shed, and pursue will raise his ceiling on run down, and as a potential three-down player.

Overall, Oben touts many of the traits teams look for in a piece along their defensive front. A highly intelligent young man whose work ethic has come up multiple times in conversations with teams, fine-tuning the small details in his game should allow Oben to become a contributor on Sundays.

Round 7, Pick #253: Johnny Walker Jr, Edge Missouri

Overview

Walker won’t mix it up at the point of attack with an abundance of aggression, but his flashes as a pass rusher give evaluators something to think about. He’s long-limbed with an adequate frame and works hard to keep his weight up. He can accelerate to the top and trim the edge with his flexibility. He’s smart in working back under and into the pocket when the tackle has the edge cut off. Walker has proven he can produce pressures and sacks, but he needs to be more diversified and skilled to earn a spot as a designated pass rusher in the pros.

Strengths