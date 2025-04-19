If I were General Manager Chris Grier on draft day, I would prioritize several positions with the first picks: 13, 48, and 98.



With the first three picks, I would target a cornerback, a defensive tackle, and a guard.



Then again, given Tyreek Hill’s latest antics, there is uncertainty at the wide receiver position.



And with the probable exit of Jalen Ramsey, the team needs two cornerbacks in addition to two safeties.



At pick 13, there are three players who, should they fall to Miami, would be capable of starting immediately.



Those players are Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Alabama guard Tyler Booker, and Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.



If any of these players are available at pick 13, I would not hesitate to make a quick decision.



The odds of hitting on a starter diminish as the draft order turns to picks 48, 98, and beyond.



Miami should hit on the 48th pick with a 60-70% chance of success.



Given Chris Grier’s draft history, that is a crap shoot.



Yet, given Grier’s expected pressure, the Dolphins need to use all three of their top picks to hit on potential starters.



And in their three most significant positions of need.



I am not ignoring the safety position, but that will have to come later in the draft and, hopefully, with some acquisitions off the waiver wires.



The current regime of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel is on a two-year plan through 2026.



This two-year tenure coincides with the team’s roster rebuilding, with younger players acquired during the next two years’ drafts and free agency periods.



This timeframe coincides with when the team could move on from Tua Tagovailoa.



Or, if we don’t move on from Tua right away, a young quarterback can be drafted next year when the quarterback class will be stronger.



This will give us a successor if the team decides to go that route.



We will soon find out what will transpire.