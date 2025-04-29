As a long-suffering Miami Dolphins fan, I have experienced the “Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat.”
How do I prepare for the upcoming season now that the 2025 draft is over?
Follow the free-agent signings after the draft.
Read South Florida sports stories about our Dolphins and listen to as many Miami Dolphins podcasts as possible.
Once the official schedule is released in May, I will also consider possible game days on which I could travel to a home game.
And, as always, hope for the best.
I follow the training camp as news is released, and I also follow any videos on social media and the coverage from South Florida sportswriters.
I confess I am addicted to my team, the Miami Dolphins.
Regarding the draft, it was confusing why Chris Grier traded away the fourth-round pick. We could have drafted a high-caliber player at number 98.
Then again, that move made it evident that both Grier and Mike McDaniel are trying to build the team beyond 2025 and expect to remain in their respective positions in 2026.
On the other hand, Chris Grier told us after the 2024 season that he would focus on strengthening the trenches, and he did exactly that.
Many of us believed that Grier would pick a cornerback early in the draft, but with so many holes to fill, this roster would be without enough linemen or, as it stands, a defensive backfield.
It was impossible to fill all the glaring holes in the draft.
So, Grier will sign free agents primarily to fill the cornerback and safety backfield positions. These are likely older veterans on one-year deals who he believes have a year or so left in the tank.
Let’s hope we are competitive enough in 2025 to make the games enjoyable.
Sorry but what was the point of this article? Grier had another bad draft. Fans always have rosy colored glasses with their teams. I am all for going big guys on the lines and getting tougher up front. But you in a sense used your 1st 3 picks on 2 guys and then traded away your 4th for a next yr pick. This team has gotten worse from last year as soon as Ramsey is traded away. Getting an OG is great but giving up 2 picks to get him is bad business. He is a GUARD! They are banking on Paul being a legit LT and he has not shown he is that player based on last year. You pay OT, QB, WR, DE, and DB’s. You don’t pay big for DT and OG yet they were our 1st 2 picks and really the 1st 4 rounds were only those 2 positions! Think about that – 1st 4 rds and you only addressed 2 positions that are not premium positions. That is why Grier is a joke of a GM and this team will not win a playoff game until he is gone.
If they really trade Ramsey and pick up some older FA DB to replace him this will be a laughable year. I was not a Holland fan and Poyer was terrible so the safety play cannot get worse. But DB will be scary bad the way that position looks right now. Are we really counting on Cam Smith and Storm Duck to start?