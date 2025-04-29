As a long-suffering Miami Dolphins fan, I have experienced the “Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat.”



How do I prepare for the upcoming season now that the 2025 draft is over?



Follow the free-agent signings after the draft.



Read South Florida sports stories about our Dolphins and listen to as many Miami Dolphins podcasts as possible.



Once the official schedule is released in May, I will also consider possible game days on which I could travel to a home game.



And, as always, hope for the best.



I follow the training camp as news is released, and I also follow any videos on social media and the coverage from South Florida sportswriters.



I confess I am addicted to my team, the Miami Dolphins.



Regarding the draft, it was confusing why Chris Grier traded away the fourth-round pick. We could have drafted a high-caliber player at number 98.



Then again, that move made it evident that both Grier and Mike McDaniel are trying to build the team beyond 2025 and expect to remain in their respective positions in 2026.



On the other hand, Chris Grier told us after the 2024 season that he would focus on strengthening the trenches, and he did exactly that.



Many of us believed that Grier would pick a cornerback early in the draft, but with so many holes to fill, this roster would be without enough linemen or, as it stands, a defensive backfield.



It was impossible to fill all the glaring holes in the draft.



So, Grier will sign free agents primarily to fill the cornerback and safety backfield positions. These are likely older veterans on one-year deals who he believes have a year or so left in the tank.



Let’s hope we are competitive enough in 2025 to make the games enjoyable.



