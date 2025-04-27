This will have a slightly different structure than my other articles on DolphinsTalk. Instead of doing three things I like and dislike about the draft class you saw in the title of this article, it is my draft grade on each round that the Dolphins selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is going to be a huge Deep End dive today because it is going to be a long on,e so get your popcorn ready and let’s dive into this water that is the 2025 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins.

Round 1: B+

The Dolphins addressed one of their biggest needs of the 2025 NFL Draft through Kenneth Grant, a six-foot-three, three-hundred-forty-pound defensive tackle from Michigan, who brings youth and talent to the position alongside Zach Sieler and someone I will mention later on. The only reason this pick is what I graded it is because of it being the thirteenth pick and where Grant ranks amongst other top defensive tackles. Like I said before in my article dedicated to Kenneth Grant, he had thirty-two tackles, three sacks, five passes broken up, and six and a half tackles for loss, which is a stat I forgot to mention in my Kenneth Grant article. He was also a third-team Associated Press All-American and a second-team All-Big Ten. Some decent accolades for Kenneth Grant, but the question for him, like every one of these prospects, is how his game will translate at the NFL level. That is something we will have to wait and see with Grant.

Round 2: A

When the Dolphins traded up to get the thirty-seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it got DouglieDoWrong on his draft stream on his YouTube channel hyped, and they took exactly who they wanted, which was Jonah Savaiinaea, a guard from the University of Arizona. Savaiinaea should fit in incredibly well with the scheme that the Dolphins run on offense, and you know what that means once he is used to this offense, because of his six-foot-four, 330-pound frame, it means you can say bye-bye to Liam Eichenberg as a starter. Liam Eichenberg will likely be a backup now or even a goner, which is a delight to many Dolphins fans.

Unlike many of the Dolphins’ picks, I think Jonah will be an excellent fit for this team alongside Aaron Brewer, Austin Jackson, James Daniels, and Patrick Paul. That may be an offensive line that is way better than previous iterations of this offensive line that the Dolphins have had since Tua has been the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, especially the 2021 iteration of the offensive line. This offensive line that the Dolphins have now has the potential to be great and give Tua the season we all hoped for when the Dolphins drafted him in 2020.

Round 5: C

Miami made a few selections, three in fact, in the fifth round, and their first selection was Jordan Phillips from Maryland, not to be confused with Jaelan Phillips, who has the same initials and the same last name as Jaelan. Though he may not be a starter like Kenneth Grant, Phillips can provide some much-needed depth at the defensive tackle position with Benito Jones likely starting next to Grant. Then Zach Sieler, the aforementioned Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb. He can fill in the gaps that are left when guys like Jones go to the bench.

The Dolphins did address another need with the addition of Jason Marshall from the University of Florida. Marshall started the first seven games of the 2024 season for the Gators before missing the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, which could cause him to drop in the draft. Then their last fifth-round pick, which came from the Denver Broncos, resulted in them taking Dante Trader from Maryland. So, you see a theme with the guys the Dolphins took: they took two guys from Maryland in the fifth round, which is purely a coincidence. These picks in the fifth round do fill in crucial needs, and I think they did a decent job this round, not perfect, but good enough.

Round 6: A+

This is the only A+ grade on the list because of who the Dolphins got with this pick, so bear with me. Ollie Gordon is who they took with the third pick of the sixth round, and he is not far off the pace of one of the king Derrick Henry, who had a 4.54 forty-yard dash while Gordon had a 4.61 forty time. That time might not seem fast for an NFL player, but you have to factor in the size of Ollie. He is six feet two, two hundred twenty-five pounds, and is the physical runner the Dolphins need, especially in short-yardage, goal-line, and third-down situations. Though I would imagine De’von Achane would get more touches since he is the starter, of course, but he ain’t as physical as this man. That is why this pick might be a steal for the Dolphins, and I may be one of the first on DolphinsTalk to say it. Ollie Gordon is that dude and is our version of Derrick Henry.

Round 7: B+

The Dolphins took yet another quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, who I assume will be the primary backup to Tua, and that is Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, which got me hyped. Ewers has a ton of accolades that I may not be able to list fully, as it would make this article really long, but I will tell you that he had 3,400 passing yards each of his last two seasons with the University of Texas. I mean, when you get featured on the cover of College Football 25, the most popular sports game ever, you did something right.

In 2023, he had a school record of nineteen straight completions against Oklahoma that season. So Quinn Ewers does have potential but is this possibly the Dolphins thinking that Tua is not the guy I do not think so. Until Tua does something that shows that he is not the starter, then Ewers will be the primary backup. What this means is Tyler Huntley‘s tenure with the Dolphins is likely coming to an end, as the Dolphins would have four quarterbacks on their roster.

The only way Huntley stays on the team is if he serves as their emergency quarterback; otherwise, it’s just an unnecessary roster spot. With their other seventh-round pick, their last pick of the draft, they took Zeek Biggers, a six-foot-five, three-hundred-twenty-one-pound defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, which again adds depth to the position. They did a great job this draft with the defensive tackle position, especially earlier on. Like I imagine Chris Grier says to himself, you have to find quality players in all rounds; at least that’s what he said. The Dolphins did just that, addressing two key needs in the final round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Overall Grade: B+

Do not get me wrong, this draft class has the potential to do great things for this organization in the long term to build what this team wants. That is sustained success in this league, not just to win now but to win years down the line. I think the Miami Dolphins addressed a lot of key needs, especially at the defensive tackle position. They got their offensive lineman in Jonah Savaiinaea, and then got some defensive back help in the fifth round.

In the sixth round, they got their physical beast of a running back in Ollie Gordon. Lastly, in the seventh round, they surprised us all by selecting Quinn Ewers with the fifteenth pick before taking Zeek Biggers with their final pick, the thirty-seventh pick of the round. With that after the Patriots took their Mr. Irrelevant concludes the 2025 NFL Draft and the Dolphins I would say did a fantastic job this year. We will just have to, like everything with this team, wait and see how everything plays out, because at the end of the day, they are just rookies.