The 2025 NFL Draft continues to get closer and closer and one of the consensus views of this year’s draft class is that while it’s not super top heavy, there is A LOT of value to be found on Day Two of the draft. With that in mind, Aaron and Josh are back to discuss how they think the Dolphins should approach the second of the 2025 draft’s three days.

But first they have to discuss the seemingly endless off-field drama involving Tyreek Hill, which resurfaced this week following a domestic dispute involving his wife, mother-in-law, and baby. What should the Dolphins do here? Are their hands tied? Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

Then, head over to DolphinsTalk Xtra for an EXCLUSIVE bonus segment! Not a subscriber yet? Click here to subscribe right now for as little as $3 a month: www.patreon.com/dolphinstalk

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!