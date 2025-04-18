If there was any doubt that this Miami Dolphins offseason marked a transition from a team trying to compete for championships RIGHT NOW to a team trying to rebuild for the future, the news that the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are working together to find a new team for the future Hall of Famer should remove it. Chris Grier gave a tepid press conference earlier this week, trying desperately to spin the current situation, but it is unlikely that anyone is buying.

The Dolphins’ offseason is rapidly going off the rails, raising the question of just how far this team is from actually competing and leaving some people wondering whether there will be considerably more turnover in the months and years to come.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all of this AND do a seven-round mock draft for their beloved Miami Dolphins. Join us for what is sure to be a spicy episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

