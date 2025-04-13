As I sat here preparing to write my first article for Dolphins Talk, many topics came to mind.

So many things have been spoken about on podcasts and in other articles.

I kept hearing the conversation about a soft reboot or retooling versus a proper rebuild. I thought about what the difference is and whether there is one. The truth is it doesn’t matter how you want to label it; this team is flawed and far away from being consistently competitive, and those are the facts!

Let’s start at the top—the general manager and head coach. The Dolphins forgot how to build a winning team and culture a long time ago. They were on the path doing it under Flores, after the Tunsil trade and failed. Forcing coaches on new coaches, with poor staff building. You build a team from the trenches out.

This hides the teams’ weaknesses and keeps you in the game. You don’t always give the coach what he wants but what he needs!! Coach McDaniel believed his press and his shiny fast toys. Speed doesn’t win in the playoffs and cold weather. You win running the football, defense, and not gadget plays. When all teams play in a dome, then talk to me!! You draft well, coach them up, and reward those players ahead of schedule.

I think where this team could be if Wilkins, Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Brandon Jones were paid early and still here!! BPA would be in full effect, and this coming year would look different.

You must know and understand the team you truly have, and not with rose-colored glasses. You bet on a quarterback with a history of injury and didn’t have quality backups ready and a solid offensive line. This was the biggest mistake the Dolphins made in the past 10 years.

A complete dereliction of duty. This is the reason why all parties should have been fired. How you can have people on podcasts and social media seeing this and not the people running the show is impossible to believe.

To top it all off, Coach McDaniel coming out on national TV talking about how players would consistently show up late is a complete embarrassment! This must change and change fast!

In free agency, this team didn’t spend a lot of money. Terron Armstead‘s retirement and Chubb’s restructure helped with clearing cap space. They signed younger players with some upside. Will any of these guys really contribute? They didn’t make any splash signing or trades, and most importantly, they could have restructured Tua and even Zach Sieler but didn’t.

This tells me that they finally realized how much they love Tua as a human being. Because of injury issues, it isn’t in the team’s best interest in the long term. Did Coach Mike and Chris Grier finally realize what they truly have on this team and that it is incredibly flawed? We will see!

Now, the players. We need team leaders who are vocal, professional, lead by example, and are respected by the other players. Losing Terron Armstead and Calis Campbell really hurt this category. Hopefully, Tua, Chubb, Sieler, Ramsey, Waddle, Brooks, Jackson, and Phillips will step up and take this over and take it personally.

Now, the elephant in the room is Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins must be realistic that they are not going to the Super Bowl this year. We all know what Tyreek brings to the team on the field, but in the locker room and off the field, the distractions never stop, and they must stop now if this team is to get back on the right track.

Stephen Ross must put his foot down! Tyreek might even be suspended before the season starts by the league or the Dolphins themselves. You wait till June 1 to take the significant cap hit and go from there. Take the picks for next year. If he is suspended, be patient because a playoff team will trade for him.

This year’s draft. No matter what shakes out at pick 13, adding talent in the trenches is the most important. Injuries are a major part of the NFL, and lacking offensive line depth can derail a season. We have all seen it happen. You must be able to run the football in crunch time with smash-mouth football while rushing the passer with just your front four most of the time.

The best teams can do this. I.E., The Eagles. You must build a wall in front of Tua to maximize his talent. All the best pocket passers in NFL history had solid offensive lines. Ask Tom Brady about that! If Coach McDaniel has to change the offensive philosophy to make this fit, then so be it. We all like to draft the best player available (BPA), but we can’t do it this year.

We hope to get 2-3 QBs taken before us to push more options down to us. If that isn’t the case, trade down. Taking a running back, tight end, or guard at 13 here is NOT an option unless Armand Membou or Will Campbell falls. If cornerback Will Johnson is what many people are hoping for, I’m good with that. If Kenneth Grant is your guy, trade a few picks back and then take him if possible.

This team needs more picks! There are too many holes on this team and not enough depth.

Most importantly, please do not draft injury-prone players in the early rounds.

In closing, rebuilding and retooling are all semantics. There better be a solid plan in place for this team. I’m hoping but not convinced. Our GM and Head Coach changing their ways is impossible by past performance. I guess that when you are not on the hot seat, why change?

The saddest part is that this is the most Dolphins-friendly schedule I have seen in decades, not years, and it will all go to waste.