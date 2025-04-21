Todd McShay, formerly of ESPN and now working for The Ringer, says he keeps hearing a lot of chatter from his sources that Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. is a strong possibility for the Miami Dolphins with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

Miami has several needs heading into this draft, primarily on defense.

Miami lost all four starters in their secondary with the news that they are working to trade Jalen Ramsey. They truly only have Zach Sieler as the only quality defensive linemen you trust. So, addressing the defense early and often in this draft would seem like the wise thing to do.

With that said, Miami’s offensive line on paper today looks to be the worst in the entire NFL. And after years of ignoring the offensive line or treating it like an afterthought, and having a lot of misses on the offensive line with previous draft picks, addressing it in Round 1 cannot be frowned upon.

In fact, it is very understandable.

Will it happen? Who knows. But if Todd McShay, who is extremely well connected, is saying he is hearing this, it is worth believing it is a viable possibility on Thursday evening.

You’re absolutely right. My head was swimming with information yesterday. I was going to say I keep hearing Texas LOT Kelvin Banks Jr. as a strong possibility to Miami at 13. https://t.co/afq8S78V5I — Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 21, 2025

