ESPN has Mel and Todd Mel and Field Yates, and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our tenth annual dueling first-round NFL mock draft, with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not make any trades and pick Round 1 as it sits today.

Tom and I also did these independently of each other. In 2022, Mike won the head-to-head matchup and got more correct. Over the past two years, in 2023 and 2024, Mike and Tom tied, each getting the same number correct in Round 1. Follow along and keep score to see who gets the most correct come night one on Thursday, April 24th!

Without any further ado, here is Tom and Mike’s 202 Dueling Mock Draft.

1 ) Tennessee Titans

Tom– Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)– Cam Ward has made no secret that he is pumping up his future Titan teammates. The Titans also haven’t made it a secret that they are going QB. I just hope they don’t take all 10 minutes to make the pick.

Mike-Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)– Next year’s quarterback draft class will be better, but the Titans are picking #1 this year, and Ward is the best quarterback in this class and worthy of going #1 overall.

2. Cleveland Browns

Tom– Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado– While the Browns could take a QB here or another EDGE to pair with Garrett, I think they go with someone who can give a spark to this dormant franchise. Hunter can do it all.

Mike-Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado– It is really tempting for the Browns to pair Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett. Still, I think the smart play is to address other aspects of the roster, and Hunter is dynamic and an amazing once-in-a-generation talent.

3) New York Giants

Tom- Abdul Carter, EDGE Penn State– The turning point in the draft. While they could go with Sanders, I feel they need to take the best player on the board. Carter is a beast. Giants need as much help as they can get on defense.

Mike-Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State– You can argue he is the best, most valuable player in this draft at one of the most critical positions in the modern NFL game these days. Carter is a can’t-miss prospect.

4) New England Patriots

Tom- Will Campbell, OT LSU– The Patriots took Drake Maye in the first round last year. Now it’s time to protect the investment. They spent a ton of money on defense in the offseason, so it seems logical to protect your QB going forward.

Mike-Ashton Jentry, RB, Boise St– The first curveball of this draft. I think the Patriots get their OT in Round 2. Will Campbell’s short arms, I believe, prevent him from being a Top 5 pick. The Patriots’ offense has no weapons, but Jentry gives them an identity with Drake Maye!

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom– Mason Graham, DT Michigan– I think this is the perfect trade-down scenario, but since we aren’t doing trades, this is a no-brainer selection. Plus, Mason Graham will appear on AEW Dynamite the following Wednesday.

Mike– Mason Graham, DT, Michigan– A high-floor guy who will not be a bust in any way, shape, or form. And if he is who we all think he is, then he will be a superstar.

6) Las Vegas Raiders

Tom– Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona– The Raiders need firepower on offense, and Pete Carroll only has a short window. McMillan seems like a logical pick to give this dormant offense a lift.

Mike-Armand Membou, OT, Missouri– Even if Jentry was on the board in my mock draft, I think the Raiders may go with Membou. They can add a running back in Round 2 that is very good; they won’t add a tackle in Round 2 as good as Membou. Plus, their new GM is an “offensive line guy.”

7) New York Jets

Tom– Armand Membou, OT, Missouri– The Jets ran to the podium last year to take Olu Fashanu. They need another tackle to solidify their OL and protect their long-term answer at QB, whether it’s Fields or someone else.

Mike-Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State – Justin Fields needs more weapons, and this offense needs to get more explosive…period. Warren is an amazing talent and someone who will help this offense score points, a problem the team has faced over the past few years.

8) Carolina Panthers

Tom– Will Johnson, CB Michigan– There is no bigger need than a corner opposite Jaycee Horn. Will Johnson will solidify that defensive backfield who have to go against some decent playmakers in the NFC South.

Mike-Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia– The Panthers’ pass rush isn’t very good at all, and they need to add some juice here. Walker is an elite athlete who can play linebacker and also on the EDGE. He is exactly what the Panthers defense needs badly right now.

9) New Orleans Saints

Tom– Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado– I don’t know what the hell is happening with Derek Carr and the Saints, but new head coach Kellen Moore needs a QB to work with. Sanders will start on day 1 if Carr is out long-term.

Mike– Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado– I think in reality the Saints want to take Will Johnson and they have a huge need at cornerback, but Sanders falling in their lap is too good to pass up.

10) Chicago Bears

Tom– Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State– After making big splashes on the OL and taking Odunze in round 1 last year, it’s time to add a running back who can take all the heat off of Caleb Williams.

Mike-Will Campbell, OT, LSU– The Bears did a lot to address their offensive line in free agency, and I think they continue to address it here by adding Campbell, who can play guard or tackle for them and fill in wherever is needed to help protect Caleb Williams.

11) San Francisco 49ers

Tom– Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia– 49ers can go in a variety of directions, but it seems there is no bigger need than adding a versatile linebacker who can play inside and out. Walker will thrive in SF.

Mike-Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas– Offensive tackles are at a premium in this league, as I always say, in some ways it is more difficult to find a quality OT than a quarterback. Banks can play guard or tackle this year and take over for Trent Williams at OT in time.

12) Dallas Cowboys

Tom– Shemar Stewart, EDGE Texas A&M– Dallas prepares for life without Micah Parsons (maybe) and Stewart stays home in Texas to play in Jerry’s world.

Mike-Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona– The Cowboys need a WR opposite CeDee Lamb, and McMillan has all of the traits you look for in a WR who goes in Round 1.

13) Miami Dolphins

Tom– Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas– The Dolphins screwed up this offseason and are forced to take a position of need instead of a luxury pick like Tyler Warren. Barron seemingly steps into a CB1 role on day one.

Mike-Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas– If one of the Top 3 offensive tackles falls, I think the Dolphins seriously consider that, but they are all gone in my mock draft, and I think it’s a bit too early to take a DT. Barron fills a huge need, especially with the Ramsey news from last week.

14) Indianapolis Colts

Tom– Tyler Warren, TE Penn State– The Colts get their desired weapon, which could help elevate Anthony Richardson into the starter they imagined he would be.

Mike-Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan– Some experts have Loveland as the #1 tight end in this class and believe he is a better receiver than Warren.

15) Atlanta Falcons

Tom– Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon– Life begins without Grady Jarrett, and Raheem Morris needs to fill that gap. Harmon is a beast and should make a big impact out of the gate.

Mike– Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall– The Falcons defense stinks, let’s just call it what it is, and they need to get after the quarterback and help on the EDGE.

16) Arizona Cardinals

Tom– Mike Green, EDGE Marshall– I don’t feel there is a single player that has shot up draft boards quite like Green. A 17-sack campaign makes him one of the best EDGE guys in the draft.

Mike– Tyler Booker, G, Alabama– The Cardinals need more help up front to protect Kyler Murray, and Booker is a road grader at guard who will fit in perfectly.

17) Cincinnati Bengals

Tom– Kelvin Banks Jr, OT Texas– Banks is one of those tackles converting to NFL guard-type picks. The Bengals need help in the worst way on their OL.

Mike– Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia– With the Bengals probably trading Trey Hendrickson, they have to find a replacement who can get after the quarterback, and Williams is just that.

18) Seattle Seahawks

Tom– Tyler Booker, OG Alabama– Seahawks like to do weird things with their first-round picks, but not this one. Booker is a monster in the middle and will help protect Sam Darnold and open the ground game up.

Mike– Matthew Golden, WR, Texas– The Seahawks have lost damn near all of their wide receivers. Signing Cooper Kupp is nice, but he is always injured; they need some youth added to this group who is more of a long-term fix.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom– Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina– More backend help for the Bucs pairing Emmanwori with All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. Emmanwori is built like an LB but runs like a corner. ‘

Mike– Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama– His shoulder injury may cost him some time this year, but long-term, he may be the most sure-thing in this draft. Campbell is a dawg and will take over for Lavonte David when he hangs it up in a year or so.

20) Denver Broncos

Tom– Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan– While they could go WR here, adding a versatile tight end that gives Sean Payton his potential “Jimmy Graham” in this offense.

Mike– Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina– Jentry gets all of the publicity, but Hampton is every bit as good, and he played in a Power 4 conference against Power 4 competition week in and week out. He gives Sean Payton a solid running game behind Bo Nix.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom– Mykel Williams, EDGE Georgia– It seems inevitable that T.J. Watt’s time is winding down in the Steel City. Mykel Williams can be plug and play day one, and the heir apparent.

Mike– Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon– Everyone is thinking QB here, and I understand why, but this team is built to win now. What the hell is a rookie QB going to do to help this team this year? If it’s not Aaron Rodgers, they will trade for Kirk Cousins. They probably will add a QB in Rounds 2 or 3. They go to Harmon here to help their defensive line.

22) Los Angeles Chargers

Tom– Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss– You need playmakers up front to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix. Nolen has barely scratched the surface and would be an immediate upgrade to the interior for Harbaugh’s defense.

Mike– Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State– Jim Harbaugh takes an Ohio State player? Your damn right he does! Because they need WR help badly, and Ohio State sends WRs to the NFL, and they become stars. Egbuka will help out Justin Herbert in a big way.

23) Green Bay Packers

Tom– James Pearce Jr, EDGE Tennessee– Packers defense needs a facelift. Pearce can play with his hand in the dirt or a stand up edge rusher in 3-4 sets.

Mike– Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M– Matt LeFleur said after the season, the Packers must improve their pass rush. Scourton does just that and gives the Packers’ front seven some juice.

24) Minnesota Vikings

Tom– Malaki Starks, S, Georgia– Harrison Smith is back for one more season. Starks is what Flores envisioned Minkah would be in Miami before sending him to Pittsburgh. Starks can play on the back end or in the nickel.

Mike– Malaki Starks, S, Georgia– The Vikings need a lot on defense, especially in the secondary, and it’s a little surprising Starks fell this far, but that’s how the draft played out. Starks is the best pure safety in this draft and will step in and help day one.

25) Houston Texans

Tom– Josh Simmons, OT Ohio State– After trading away Laremy Tunsil and doing nothing to truly replace him, getting Simmons here is tremendous value.

Mike– Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State – Yeah, after the Laremy Tunsil trade, this is a no-brainer. The Texans did sign LT Cam Robinson this offseason, but it was for a 1-year deal, and he is about to be on the wrong side of 30. They need a long-term answer, and Simmons, if not for his injury last year, would have been a Top 10 pick and probably the first OT off the board.

26) Los Angeles Rams

Tom– Jaxson Dart, QB Ole Miss– While Stafford is back for one more season, Dart would be primed to learn from someone of the pedigree of Stafford while getting his practice in, getting ready to run a McVay offense.

Mike-Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky– I think QB is in play, but I don’t believe they go there in Round 1. They need help at CB, and Haritson is the next one who should go off the board here.

27) Baltimore Ravens

Tom– Grey Zabel, OG North Dakota State– If there ever was a Ravens player, Zabel fits the bill. Their running game with Jackson and Henry is great, and Zabel will help it become even more dangerous.

Mike– Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina– Emmanwori is a prototypical Raven and someone who is a physical freak and a stud athlete who they can use as a chess piece in their secondary a few different ways.

28) Detroit Lions

Tom– Nic Scourton, EDGE Texas A&M– The Lions had some drop off after Hutchinson went down early in the year in pass rush production. Scourton is a plug-and-play EDGE.

Mike-Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College– One of the more underrated players in this draft. The Lions need help on defense in a big way, and he adds to the pass rush to maybe get the Lions over the top.

29) Washington Commanders

Tom– Matthew Golden, WR, Texas– Even though they added Deebo Samuel, he’s just there for a year, and they need a younger body ready to take over for Terry McLaurin.

Mike-James Pearce Jr, EDGE Tennessee– Washington needs help getting after the quarterback, and Pearce is a guy who will be able to contribute right away for them.

30) Buffalo Bills

Tom– Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama– Luxury spot for the Bills to bring in Campbell, who won’t be ready until sometime in October. Bills get richer defensively as long as Campbell can get back to who he was pre-injury.

Mike-Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan– Grant is a freak athlete for someone his size, and he will help the Bills get stronger up front so they can maybe get by Mahomes and Kansas City someday.

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Tom– Donovan Jackson, OG Ohio State– Anyone else watch the Super Bowl? The Chiefs were massacred in the middle of their OL. This might be a reach on paper, but it’s an absolute need for the Chiefs.

Mike– Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss– KC has few holes, so it really is wide open what they do here in round 1. We saw in the Super Bowl that the defensive line wasn’t strong enough, and Nolen is someone who can step in and help them in that regard.

32) Philadelphia Eagles

Tom– Shavon Revel, CB East Carolina– Luxury pick for the stacked Eagles, and Roseman knows what he’s doing. Keep adding to the CB room to keep the unit young and fresh.

Mike-Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M– Eagles have a knack of just sitting back and taking the best player available on the board, and Stewart is a stud who didn’t have great production in college but is a physical freak who is NFL-ready.