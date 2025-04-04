It has been a minute since I posted a Mock Draft. But like I said back in January, when the season ended, a lot can change. We are through the busiest phases of Free Agency, and to be kind, the Dolphins have been playing it safe. They were not in on any big names, but they added some depth to the roster and even a starting guard in James Daniels.

That said, the team has A LOT of work to do to catch up to the Bills and, yes, even the Patriots. Here’s a look at my Mock Draft 2.0. However, this one has no trades (there will be on 3.0).

1(13)- Will Johnson, CB Michigan

There is no secret CB2 has not been addressed through free agency. If Johnson falls (as he did in this mock) to Miami, this is a slam dunk pick in my opinion. Jalen Ramsey has been great for Miami, but he is also on the other side of 30. Dolphins would be wise to make this pick, as his ability of a press man corner with size and speed should translate well at the next level. He has comps to Christian Gonzalez and Jaycee Horn. Welcome to Miami, Will!

2(48)- Xavier Watts, S Notre Dame

The Dolphins let Jevon Holland walk in free agency. They signed Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis in the opening days of free agency, but they will not fill the shoes Holland left behind. Drafting Watts can provide returning defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver his chess piece on the back end. Watts can line up as a single high or play down in the box in the same series. The Dolphins’ secondary gets stronger in the first two picks.

3(98)- Joshua Farmer, DL Florida State

Another position not filled during free agency, the Dolphins take their 3rd straight defensive player in Farmer. He was very productive in 2024 for FSU, generating 8 TFL and four sacks to go with 32 tackles. He will likely start his career as a rotational player, but this gives Anthony Weaver something to work with on the interior.

4(116)- Charles Grant, OL William & Mary

Grier finally addresses the interior of the OL by drafting Grant. While Grant played tackle at W&M, some are projecting him to be a plus starter at either guard position. As we know with this staff, versatility is key. Grant does well in zone blocking schemes and will fit right in with what McDaniel wants to do in the ground game. Also, it will help to get Liam Eichenberg out of the starting lineup.

4(135)- Vernon Broughton, DL Texas

Back to the defense. I did mention interior DL wasn’t addressed this spring, so Grier will add an athletic DT in Broughton with their Christian Wilkins comp pick. Broughton is versatile and can line up as a 3-4 edge or a 3 tech interior DL. He has a ton of athletic ability moving off of basketball to football. He could help shore up the depth along the front.

5(150)- Tai Felton, WR Maryland

Felton had a very strong 2024 campaign with over 1100 yards and 9 TDs. Dolphins need to add depth to the receiver room and Felton has something Miami craves offensively, speed. It shows on his game tape, not just his 40-yard dash time. He will be fighting for WR5/6 in camp.

5(155)- Danny Stutsman, LB Oklahoma

Dolphins need to bring in depth at ILB. Stutsman in this range would be hard to pass on. He is a sideline-to-sideline-type linebacker who can attack the QB in blitz packages up the middle while being rangy enough to track down a running back. Good depth behind Brooks and Dotson.

7(224)- Connor Colby, IOL Iowa

Colby is a big man at 6’6, 300 plus lbs. He was durable and reliable throughout his time at Iowa (50 starts). He will fit into the zone scheme with his ability to was defenders out of the play. He also plays with a edge and has no fear in going whistle to whistle with aggression.

7(231)- Jarquez Hunter, RB Auburn

Jaylen Wright seems poised to take a bigger role in the offense in 2025, which means they need another capable body in the room behind Alexander Mattison. Hunter is someone potentially to have available on the PS and in a pinch RB3 if he makes the roster. He is a quick back (4.44 40) and has good vision to attack the second level.

7(253)- Jason Marshall Jr, CB Florida

Dolphins continue to add to the secondary with their final pick in the draft. Marshall has prototypical size for a boundary corner and should fight for at bare minimum a role as a special teamer. He seems more likely to land on the practice squard.