Per Realtor.com, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has put his 5,000 square foot house in Davie, FL, up for sale.

I would advise Dolphins fans not to read into this in any way, shape, or form. This isn’t a sign he wants out of Miami or that the team is moving on from him.

It is just a case of Tua, now with two children, purchasing a new home and moving. Last season, two cars on his property were broken into while his family was in the house, and he had to hire round-the-clock personal security to protect his family. So, personal safety may be in play here as they move to a different neighborhood and area.

Tua said regarding the security situation last season: “My house had gotten broken into, not necessarily my house, but one of my cars, and so it’s a little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house,” Tagovailoa said. “So we got personal security to take care of all of that when we’re on the road. We got someone with my wife, got you know someone also at the house surveying the house. So just to let that be known they are armed so I hope if you decide to go to my house you think twice.”

Per the Realtor.com article, it describes the property as: “The expansive property, which is described as a “stunning waterfront estate” in its listing, is located inside Long Lake Ranches, a gated community that sits about 25 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Dolphins play their home games.

Long Lake Ranches boasts a number of high-end amenities for residents to enjoy, including a fitness center; a clubhouse; nature and horseback trails; and pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts.

There are, according to the community’s website, just 240 single-family homes inside the neighborhood, which is guarded 24 hours a day.

Tagovailoa’s property is, according to the listing, “one of Long Lake Ranches’ most impressive lakefront lots,” offering 0.8 acres of land as well as “spectacular” water views.

It features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms as well as a private movie theater, a putting green, an enormous pool, and an outdoor summer kitchen that can be used for entertaining year-round, thanks to Florida’s balmy climate.”

Tua signed a new contract last August, which was in the ballpark of $212 million. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com gave details of the contract once the deal was agreed to.

1. Signing bonus: $42 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.125 million, fully guaranteed.