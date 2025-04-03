Tyreek Hill is up to his antics again. I must have missed the memo that “trolling” is acceptable behavior these days. Once again, Tyreek went on social media last weekend and began “trolling” fans and people in the media, saying that he is unhappy and wants out of Miami.

Why? Who the hell knows why?

I guess this is how simple-minded people entertain themselves these days.

But you do expect a little more for a multimillionaire professional athlete who is a “captain” on an NFL team.

Side Note: Mike McDaniel’s comment on Monday at his media session that he would be “pumped” if Tyreek was a captain on the Dolphins in 2025 is a joke and shows why he isn’t mature enough to lead an NFL team.

Jesus, Mike, grow some balls, and don’t be afraid to let your guard down and give a real answer when one of your players is acting out like a clown. You went to Yale, Mike; you know you wouldn’t be “pumped” if Tyreek is a captain next year. I’m not saying you had to trash him through the media, but you didn’t have to try and defend this behavior either and put a rosy spin on it.

Back to the topic at hand: Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill is the poster boy of all the Miami Dolphins’ problems. His words, antics, off-the-field activities, and social media behavior are exhausting now. It is laughable that he threw a temper tantrum after the Week 18 loss to the Jets and said he wanted out.

Only then to walk back those comments weeks later saying he must “do better” to know fast forward a month or so and he is back to his old tired exhausting antics of acting like a clown.

It never ends with Tyreek.

The same Tyreek Hill who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

The same Tyreek Hill who was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

The same Tyreek Hill who hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

The same Tyreek Hill who has a court date later this year because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

The same Tyreek Hill who was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024 where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was) and he had to begin paying child support.

The same Tyreek Hill who was pulled over and put in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

The same Tyreek Hill who filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

The same Tyreek Hill who went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

The same Tyreek Hill who had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

Like how there is confusion about how many kids Tyreek Hill has. The number is more than 10, but no exact count is known at this time.

This is the player on the Dolphins who is going to throw a temper tantrum after the Week 18 loss and say he wants out of Miami and is joking in the offseason he doesn’t want to be on the team anymore? ARE YOU KIDDING ME!

This is the same Tyreek Hill who has dropped so many passes that I have lost count in big games and big moments the past three seasons. That guy is unhappy?

This is the same Tyreek who, once Waddle and then Tua got paid last August, pushed for a pay raise when he still had multiple years left on his deal. Miami’s front office caved (they always do) and gave Tyreek the raise.

But Tyreek is unhappy?

We should all cry for Tyreek and be upset that the Dolphins’ season wasn’t great last year because “Tyreek wanted it more.”

Give me a break

Memo to Tyreek: Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tyreek now has a contract that is almost impossible to move via trade, at least before June 1st and even after June 1st it won’t be easy to move him. And they sure as hell can’t cut him and take that cap hit now.

Trust me, Miami would cut or trade him tomorrow if they could get rid of this locker-room cancer who is more of a headache than he is worth, but they can’t.

So, the Dolphins may be stuck with Tyreek, his clown show antics off the field, and his declining play on the field for one more season.

But Tyreek Hill, IF he is in Miami next season, should not be a captain. Mike McDaniel shouldn’t be pumped for it either.

No fans should buy a #10 jersey, and nobody should entertain this overpaid, pampered athlete and his silly statements and antics any longer. And the fans and media shouldn’t give him a free pass or make excuses for him when (not if) he gets in trouble off the field.

Second Memo to Tyreek: Nobody will be sad when you leave Miami, but Dolphins fans (the smart ones at least) will be sad if you are on this team beyond this year.