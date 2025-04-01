Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Tyreek Hill’s cryptic emoji towards the Miami Dolphins with one being a peace sign. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss if he is really unhappy with being a Miami Dolphin & question if there will be a draft day trade involving Tyreek Hill.
