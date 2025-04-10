Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to the Dolphins getting tired of Tyreek Hill’s antics, & they worry about the culture in the locker room. Later, Unc & Ocho discuss whether Tyreek is doing all of his things on purpose to get traded from the Dolphins. Uncle pointed out he doesn’t respect when someone plays the victim in a situation they created themselves & then acts as if it wasn’t their fault.