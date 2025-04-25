The Miami Dolphins’ most talented player at the cornerback position could be on his way out soon. General manager Chris Grier recently was on record as saying that Miami is exploring trading Jalen Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection.

If Ramsey’s stint in Miami is all but over, he didn’t last with the team that long. He’s played just two seasons with the Dolphins since they traded a third-round pick along with tight end Hunter Long for him.

The Los Angeles Rams seemingly stick out as a realistic trade destination for Ramsey should he get moved in the near future, as Rams head coach Sean McVay said a few days back that he would “never rule out” the possibility of a reunion with the 30-year-old in Los Angeles.

Amid the uncertainty regarding Ramsey’s future as a Dolphin, USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly has Miami selecting a cornerback on Friday with the No. 48 overall pick. More specifically, Azareye’h Thomas, who played three seasons of college football at Florida State University.

“Miami’s defense needs more help even after selecting nose tackle Kenneth Grant in Round 1,” Ostly wrote. “In Thomas, they get a long cornerback with traits and great tape in press coverage.”

The play of Thomas was one of few bright spots in the 2024 campaign for a Seminoles team that finished with the worst record of any squad in the ACC at 2-10. He totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception across 13 games in his final season playing football at the collegiate level.

If Miami selects Thomas, he would ostensibly soften the blow of potentially losing a defensive player of Ramsey’s caliber and help Miami be one of the better teams on that side of the ball once again in the 2025 season. Last season — Anthony Weaver‘s maiden season as the team’s defensive coordinator — Miami’s defensive unit allowed just 21.3 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

Dolphins fans have to wait just hours to find out what Miami will do with its second-round selection, as the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft will kick off at 7 PM EST.